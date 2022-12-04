Illini face Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl, scheduled for Jan. 2

Illinois running back Chase Brown celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against Northwestern. The Illinois football team will face Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl, scheduled for Jan. 2, Associated Press

Illinois will face Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl, scheduled for Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida. The game will air on ESPN2.

Illinois (8-4) heads to a bowl game for just the third time in the last decade and the first since a RedBox Bowl appearance in 2019. The Illini also played in the 2014 Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Mississippi State (8-4) will play in its 13th consecutive bowl game, last missing the bowl season in 2009.

Illinois is coming off its best regular season in years. The Illini have their highest win total since the 2007 Rose Bowl team finished 9-4.