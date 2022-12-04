Fast start fizzles as Packers score 19 in fourth to beat Bears 28-19

Attempting to drive the Bears down to take the lead late, Justin Fields threw an interception to Jaire Alexander with 2:48 remaining and the Packers went on to claim a 28-19 victory at Soldier Field on Sunday. Associated Press

Attempting to drive the Bears down to take the lead late, Justin Fields threw an interception to Jaire Alexander with 2:48 remaining and the Packers went on to claim a 28-19 victory at Soldier Field on Sunday.

The Packers had just taken the lead on a 32-yard field goal by Mason Crosby with 4:53 remaining.

The Bears had driven to the Green Bay 43 thanks to a 5-yard completion to Cole Kmet, an 8-yard run by David Montgomery and a 13-yard pass to Cole Kmet.

On first-and-10 from the 43, Fields zipped a pass intended for Equanimeous St. Brown, but Alexander stepped in front and grabbed the ball.

The Packers put the game away when WR Christian Watson took a handoff and went 46 yards for a touchdown.

The Bears (3-10) have now lost six in a row and eight of nine. Green Bay, which got 93 yards on the ground from A.J. Dillon, improves to 5-8 and is 23-3 against the Bears in the last 26 meetings.

The Packers also now have the most regular-season wins in NFL history with 787. The Bears, who are second with 786, had held the NFL lead since December 1921.

The Bears took a 16-10 lead into halftime thanks to a 55-yard TD run by Fields, a 7-yard run by David Montgomery and a 40-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.

St. Brown had a sensational first half for the Bears, catching 3 passes for 85 yards. One reception was a 56-yard bomb that set up Montgomery's second-quarter TD.

The Packers were down 16-3, then converted for a fourth-and-4 when Aaron Rodgers hit Watson for a 14-yard TD pass with 23 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Rodgers had a rough first half, completing 12 of 20 passes for 112 yards. Seven of those passes went to RBs Aaron Jones or Dillon.

Fields completed 14 of his first 16 passes for 206 yards.

The Bears ran for 155 yards on 25 attempts. Fields (6-71) and Montgomery (14-61) led the way.

The Bears are off next week then host Philadelphia on December 18.