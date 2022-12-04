3 and Out: Bears unable to stop another Rodgers' comeback at Soldier Field

Justin Fields threw two late interceptions and Aaron Rodgers once again sent Bears fans home unhappy with a 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field. Here's what you need to know:

Three moments that mattered

1. Still owned: The Bears led 16-3 midway through the second quarter, even briefly appearing capable of pulling away. In classic Rodgers fashion, he led the Packers on a 13-play, 75-yard drive, which was capped by him finding Christian Watson for a 14-yard touchdown on fourth down. Yes, he still owns the Bears.

2. Going, going gone: The Packers used a three play, 68-yard scoring drive that was capped by Watson's 46-yard touchdown on a jet sweep. Rodgers then converted the two-point try to Mercedes Lewis for a 28-19 lead with 1:45 remaining in the game.

3. Picked: With 2:48 left in the fourth quarter, trailing 20-19 and the Bears driving, Fields threw a costly interception to Jaire Alexander. Was the window too tight? Possibly. But it should be noted that receiver Equanimeous St. Brown clearly had trouble getting out of his break.

Three things that worked

1. JF1: Fields, minus the two mistakes late (he also threw an interception on the Bears' final drive), was overall great with 20-of-25 passing for 254 yards and 71 rushing yards. Fields is approaching the Bears' quarterback rushing record: Bobby Douglass' 965 rushing yards in 1972. Fields ripped off a 55-yard rushing touchdown with three minutes left in the first quarter to give the Bears a 10-0 lead. It served as his eighth rushing score on the season.

2. Jack attack: It's too difficult to ignore seeing No. 57 in practically any given tackle opportunity and Jack Sanborn is continuing to prove he's a legitimate starting linebacker in this league. By halftime, Sanborn had seven solo tackles and finished with 10 combined tackles, including a critical pass breakup in the fourth quarter.

3. Receiver variety: It ultimately matters little in the wake of the loss, but Fields did have at least a reception to six different receivers, including getting N'Keal Harry and Chase Claypool going.

Three things that didn't

1. Finish: The Bears led the Packers the entire way until the final five minutes. The Watson 46-yard sweep was the culmination of a defense that was showing clear signs of cracking for the entire second half. Fields' second interception was also his worst decision of the afternoon.

2. Under (no) pressure: The Bears' defensive line didn't register a quarterback hit on Rodgers in the official stat book. The collective unit amassed just three last week and it's been season-long issue, even when Robert Quinn was still a Bear. That, along with wide receiver help for Fields, should be a top offseason priority for Ryan Poles.

3. Double trouble: While cornerback Jaylon Jones held up relatively well against Rodgers, he did have back-to-back penalties that ultimately led to a 21-yard touchdown run to make it to get the Packers within 19-17 with 14:41 left in the fourth quarter. Jones was tagged for defensive pass interference for 38 yards and holding, which was enforced at the Bears' 26-yard line preceding the touchdown.

What's next?

The Bears are on a bye and return Dec. 18 to host the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field.