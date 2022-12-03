Rodgers may be a loudmouth, but Packers QB has certainly owned the Bears

Aaron Rodgers, one of the best trash talkers in the business, invades Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday. If this is his last time facing the Bears in a Packers' uniform, it would behoove Matt Eberflus' squad to send him out in style -- with a smack-talking setback. Associated Press

When it comes to trash talk, few did it better than NBA legends Michael Jordan and Larry Bird.

There are 23 Jordan examples in an article on viralhoops.com, but Bird owns perhaps the most memorable line in NBA history. It came before the 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend in 1988 when he walked into the locker room and asked, "Who's coming in second?"

And, of course, Bird won.

A personal favorite came near the end of Game 1 of the 1997 NBA Finals when the Bulls' Scottie Pippen told Utah's Karl Malone that "the Mailman doesn't deliver on Sundays." Pippen uttered it just before Malone stepped to the free-throw line with 9.2 seconds remaining and the score tied at 82-82.

Malone missed both shots, and Jordan hit the game-winner moments later.

So who's the best trash talker in the NFL these days?

A good guess is that more than a few players would vote for Aaron Rodgers, who invades Soldier Field on Sunday attempting to keep the Packers' scant playoff hopes alive.

"I mean he's a (bleep)-talker, honestly," said Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. "Last time he came here he was saying he owned us. ...

"He's just a really fierce competitor. ... We've got to find a way to get that taste out of our mouth as well. You've got to (step up) to be able to stop a talker like that."

Rodgers' infamous line came last October after he sprinted into the end zone to give Green Bay a 24-14 lead with 4:30 remaining.

"All my (expletive) life! I still own you! I still own you!" Rodgers screamed to the fans in the end zone.

The Packers went on to finish 13-4, but lost to the Niners in the divisional round of the playoffs.

A year later, Rodgers and Co. are in the midst of a miserable 4-8 campaign.

Bears fans are no doubt rejoicing in the Packers' misery, with some perhaps rubbing it in the faces of those who favor the green and gold.

Those are awfully dangerous waters to be wading in.

Since 1993, Green Bay has reached the playoffs 23 times, going 2-1 in the Super Bowl and advancing to the NFC Championship six other times. Over that same span, the Bears have been in the postseason seven times, going 0-1 in the Super Bowl and playing in the NFC title game just one other time (a 21-14 loss to the Packers in 2010).

It's even more ghastly from a head-to-head standpoint, with the Bears losing seven straight, 12 of 13 and 22 of 25. To put it another way for the mathematically impaired, the Bears are 3-22 against the Packers since January 2, 2011.

Talk about "owning" a team -- that's the definition of it right there.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet (Lake Barrington) and linebacker Jack Sanborn (Lake Zurich) grew up watching this rivalry, mostly watching the Bears get trounced.

Sanborn vividly remembers the 2010 NFC Championship when Jay Cutler got injured and B.J. Raji returned a Caleb Hanie interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to basically seal the deal.

"Not a fun day," Sanborn said.

"Unfortunately sometimes they're not great memories," Kmet said. "But hopefully we can create some of those (Sunday)."

Rodgers has thrown for more than 250 yards just once in the last eight games. He also has 9 interceptions, his third-highest total in 15 years as a starter.

That -- in addition to the fact that Justin Fields is likely to play -- is the good news for Bears fans.

The bad news is there's a fair chance Rodgers may feast on a depleted Bears secondary, especially if nobody is able to cover explosive rookie Christian Watson (12 catches, 265 yards, 6 TDs last three games).

Green Bay figures to unleash a heavy dose of RBs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon as well. The talented duo gashed the Bears for a combined 237 yards from scrimmage during the Packers' 27-10 win in Week 2.

Here's perhaps the biggest question when it comes to Sunday: Will this be the last time we see Rodgers in a Packers uniform at Soldier Field? Although two years remain on his contract, there's little doubt Green Bay is intrigued by Jordan Love.

So this may be the Bears' last chance to stick it to Rodgers. And in the midst of yet another rough campaign, what could be sweeter?

"The rivalry means a great deal because of the history behind it," said defensive coordinator Alan Williams. "Our guys respect the people that have played in the game (beforehand). Our guys still feel it. (They) still prepare like, 'Hey, the Green Bay Packers are coming into Soldier Field.'

"They are up for it and ready for the challenge."

Now let's see if they can meet that challenge and finally own Aaron Rodgers.