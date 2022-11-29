Bears must move on without Mooney, Jackson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) makes a catch against New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

The Bears placed wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday.

Both were hurt during a 31-10 loss to the Jets at the Meadowlands on Sunday.

Mooney injured his ankle and will likely have surgery. Coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Mooney is out for the season. Jackson suffered a Lisfranc (midfoot) injury and is also likely out for the season.

The Bears signed practice squad DB A.J. Thomas to the active roster and also signed free agent Adrian Colbert.

Mooney led the Bears with 40 receptions for 493 yards. Jackson was having one of his better campaigns with 4 interceptions, 6 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles and 80 tackles.

"Eddie is, in my opinion, the best in the game," said fellow safety DeAndre Houston-Carson. "A great teammate. Obviously it hurts us. But we just have to find a way to try to find that production from other people."

The 29-year-old Colbert has appeared in 39 NFL games for five teams. Thomas, who played his college ball at Western Michigan, signed as an undrafted free agent in May.

They'll compete for playing time with rookie Elijah Hicks, who saw 39 snaps on defense against the Jets.

The Bears (3-9) host the Packers (4-8) on Sunday at noon.