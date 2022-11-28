 

WMU dismisses Lester after six seasons on job

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 11/28/2022 12:57 PM

After his first losing season in six years on the job, Western Michigan fired head coach Tim Lester on Monday.

Lester is the former Wheaton Warrenville South quarterback, who played in college at WMU and spent two more years at the school as its QB coach from 2005-06.

 

"First, I am disappointed I won't get to lead the Western Michigan football program and these players in the future," Lester wrote in a statement released. "It has been an honor for me and my family to represent Western Michigan University and be a member of the Kalamazoo area community."

Lester went 37-32 during his six seasons on the job, including 5-7 this fall. The Broncos ended their season by beating rival Central Michigan 12-10 in the snow, then knocked off MAC West champ Toledo 20-14 on Friday. Lester brought in former North Central College coach Jeff Thorne to serve as offensive coordinator before the season.

Western Michigan athletic director Dan Bartholomae set the bar high in a statement announcing the coaching change.

"The upcoming college football playoff expansion and the incredible foundation for success we have within our football program provides an exciting national opportunity for Bronco Football," the statement read. "It is imperative that we seize this opportunity by pursuing a new direction within our football program. Western Michigan University can set the standard for football in the MAC."

In other Mid-American Conference news, Northern Illinois released a statement over the weekend saying it was disappointed in this season's results, but it also appeared to indicate there would be no change at head coach.

After winning the MAC in 2021, the Huskies slumped to a 3-9 record this fall in coach Thomas Hammock's fourth season. NIU dropped five games by a touchdown or less and lost veteran QB Rocky Lombardi to injury midway through the campaign.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Quarterback Lombardi injured, NIU falls to Vanderbilt 38-28
Related Article
Quarterback Lombardi injured, NIU falls to Vanderbilt 38-28
 
Former Hersey High grad Rutkiewicz off to another fast start with NIU
Related Article
Former Hersey High grad Rutkiewicz off to another fast start with NIU
 
NIU's Hammock stands behind late-game gamble vs. Tulsa
Related Article
NIU's Hammock stands behind late-game gamble vs. Tulsa
 
State college football preview: NIU expects to challenge for another MAC title
Related Article
State college football preview: NIU expects to challenge for another MAC title
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 