 

Reports: Abreu leaving White Sox to sign with Astros

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Free-agent first baseman Jose Abreu is reportedly joining the Houston Astros on a three-year contract.

    Free-agent first baseman Jose Abreu is reportedly joining the Houston Astros on a three-year contract.

 
Scot Gregor
 
 
Updated 11/28/2022 2:22 PM

A force in the middle of the White Sox's lineup the past nine seasons, Jose Abreu hit the free-agent market on Nov. 6 and figured to attract plenty of interest.

According to multiple reports, the 35-year-old Abreu is signing a three-year contract with the World Series champion Astros. The deal is expected to be in the range of $60 million.

 

Abreu hit a career-low 15 home runs this season but he hit .305/.379/.446 and ranked sixth in the American League with 40 doubles.

Abreu ranks No. 3 in White Sox history with 243 home runs and No. 5 with 863 RBI.

"He's been exemplary in terms of what you want a White Sox player to be for nine years now," general manager Rick Hahn said at the end of the season. "No matter what the future holds for him here or elsewhere, I don't think you are ever going to hear anyone within this organization say a bad word about Jose. Nothing but admiration and respect for the professionalism and the way he's carried himself on the field and off the field."

Check back later for more details.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 