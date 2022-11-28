Reports: Abreu leaving White Sox to sign with Astros

A force in the middle of the White Sox's lineup the past nine seasons, Jose Abreu hit the free-agent market on Nov. 6 and figured to attract plenty of interest.

According to multiple reports, the 35-year-old Abreu is signing a three-year contract with the World Series champion Astros. The deal is expected to be in the range of $60 million.

Abreu hit a career-low 15 home runs this season but he hit .305/.379/.446 and ranked sixth in the American League with 40 doubles.

Abreu ranks No. 3 in White Sox history with 243 home runs and No. 5 with 863 RBI.

"He's been exemplary in terms of what you want a White Sox player to be for nine years now," general manager Rick Hahn said at the end of the season. "No matter what the future holds for him here or elsewhere, I don't think you are ever going to hear anyone within this organization say a bad word about Jose. Nothing but admiration and respect for the professionalism and the way he's carried himself on the field and off the field."

