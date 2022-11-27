 

Reports: White Sox adding Clevinger to rotation

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger leaves the game during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series in October. Clevinger is in agreement with the White Sox on a contract for the 2023 season

Daily Herald news services
Updated 11/27/2022 3:34 PM

Free agent pitcher Mike Clevinger is in agreement with the White Sox on a contract for the 2023 season, multiple sources reported on Sunday.

