3 and Out: Without Fields, Bears fall flat in loss to Jets

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is helped off the field against the New York Jets on Sunday. Associated Press

Trevor Siemian and the Bears offense had a few bright moments early, but Jets quarterback Mike White and company took control in a convincing 31-10 victory on Sunday at the Meadowlands. Here's what you need to know:

Three moments that mattered

1. Thin last line of defense: The Bears' secondary became even more angel-hair thin with the loss of safety Eddie Jackson due to a foot injury sustained in the first half. Jackson appeared to suffer the noncontact injury planting his foot -- on the wet artificial turf -- on Garrett Wilson's 54-yard touchdown reception. Jackson was quickly ruled out. The Bears were already without starters Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker on Sunday.

2. Slip and slide: Jets running back Ty Johnson ran for a 32-yard score to give the Jets a 31-10 advantage with 2:28 left in the third quarter. It was rainy, but the Bears missed a ton of tackles.

3. Ballgame: With 5:04 left in the game and the Bears trying to find some positives with a final push, Siemian, who started in place of the injured Justin Fields, was intercepted by linebacker CJ Mosley. A fitting end to an ugly day.

Three things that worked

1. (Star) born: It's easy to find No. 57 anywhere near the football for the Bears' defense. It continues to be a very positive development in the weeks following the Roquan Smith trade. Jack Sanborn, the undrafted rookie free agent, had 15 total tackles and looks every bit of a starting-caliber linebacker for, potentially, years to come.

2. It could've been worse: We're not saying it was great or even good, but Siemian -- oblique injury and all -- kept the boat afloat for an offense that pretty much exclusively on a healthy Fields to account for production. Siemian didn't make many crucial mistakes, besides the late interception. He finished 14 of 25 for 179 yards and one touchdown.

3. D-Mo: Rain, sleet or snow, the Bears can still depend on their RB1. David Montgomery rumbled for 80 yards rushing and had 34 receiving yards. When Fields is out and the wide receiver corps, including Chase Claypool, doesn't amount to much production, it falls on Montgomery to pick up whatever slack he can.

Three things that didn't

1. 24 straight: White and the Jets offense scored 24 unanswered points from the second into the third quarter, capped by Johnson's 32-yard rushing score to make it 31-10 Jets with 2:28 left in the third quarter. White got cooking and the Bears' nonexistent pass rush and depleted secondary had no answers.

2. Say his name: Zach Wilson, who was recently benched in favor of White, should probably get quite comfortable on the bench, barring an injury. White was near perfect on his first offensive drive and sustained the clear momentum all game long. He finished 22 of 28 for 315 yards and three touchdowns. White frankly carved up the Bears.

3. Anyone? Bueller? We understand the Bears traded their best pass rusher in Robert Quinn weeks ago, but the defensive line has hardly touched an opposing quarterback in the last five weeks. White was sacked once. Eventually, one of Al-Quadin Muhammad, Dominique Robinson or someone has to get home.

What's next?

The Bears host the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 4 at Soldier Field. Kickoff is at noon.