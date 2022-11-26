Bears elevate QB Nathan Peterman to active roster, a sign Fields won't play

Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman throws during the preseason win over the Seahawks. The Bears elevated QB Peterman from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, a sign that Justin Fields could be inactive when they play the Jets at the Meadowlands on Sunday. Associated Press

The Bears elevated QB Nathan Peterman from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday afternoon, a sign that Justin Fields could be inactive when they play the Jets at the Meadowlands on Sunday.

Fields, limited all week in practice with a shoulder injury, is still listed as questionable on the Bears' injury report.

If Fields is inactive, the Bears will start Northwestern product Trevor Siemian at quarterback. Siemian is 13-16 in 29 NFL starts. He was 0-4 with the Saints last season.

After practice Friday, Siemian said he approached this week like any other.

"You anticipate to play every week, truly," he said. "That's how you have to prepare to stay in it. It could happen the first snap. It could happen on Play 62.

"You just gotta be ready to roll whenever your number's called."

Peterman is with his third team since 2017 and has appeared in just 10 games. He has 3 TD passes and 12 interceptions.

• The Bears made three other roster moves Saturday, placing RB Darrynton Evans and LB DeMarquis Gates on the active roster and waiving DB Lamar Jackson.