Is Bears OC Getsy likely to land a head coaching job in offseason?

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has unleashed the power of Justin Fields in ways few of us could have imagined. The Bears have averaged 31.0 points over the last four games, with Fields amassing an astounding 470 yards on the ground. Associated Press

Is Luke Getsy a goner?

It's a question on the minds of astute Bears fans and one that was posed as I spoke to the "Happy Old Guys" at the Continental Banquet Hall in Buffalo Grove on Tuesday. (This group -- more affectionately known as the HOGS -- was created 12 years ago to help men who are transitioning into retirement. Can't wait to join in about a decade.)

There are some who believe Getsy's days as Bears offensive coordinator will indeed come to an end after this season.

And to be sure, he's made quite a case for himself, transforming a moribund offense into one of the most dynamic units in the NFL. Getsy has unleashed the power of Justin Fields in ways few of us could have imagined.

The Bears have averaged 31.0 points over the last four games, with Fields amassing an astounding 470 yards on the ground.

Getsy, obviously, deserves a ton of credit for adjusting on the fly to take advantage of Fields' unique skill set.

Now there are a couple of areas in which Getsy must improve, not the least of which is his end-of-game play-calling. The offense failed miserably against the Dolphins, Lions and Falcons the last three weeks with the game on the line in the final minutes.

Getsy also needs to find a happy medium when it comes to how much Fields runs.

In the big picture, though, there have to be at least several teams frothing at the mouth to get their hands on Getsy. The Browns (3-7) and Colts (4-6-1) come to mind, but how about the Packers?

Green Bay (4-7) is suffering through a rare awful season and has Aaron Rodgers signed through the 2024 campaign. By all accounts, Matt LaFleur is a solid head coach, but the Packers have an option on his contract for next season. If they don't exercise it, perhaps they reach out to Getsy, who has a fantastic relationship with Rodgers.

Losing Getsy could be problematic for Fields, especially if he's asked to learn a completely new system for the fourth time in four years.

"I'd assume if that were to happen ... they (the Bears) would look at somebody with kind of the same schematics (and) same (way) of thinking," said tight end Cole Kmet. "Obviously I would like for him to stay, but everyone in here wants to achieve the highest level they can.

"I would hope that he would get that opportunity for sure." If you're rooting for Getsy to stay at least another year there is some good news in that the Saints, Giants, Broncos, Dolphins, Raiders, Vikings, Jaguars and Texans all replaced their coaches last season.

It doesn't feel many head coaches will be fired this off-season, thus limiting the number of options for Getsy and others.

If Getsy is indeed swiped up, Eberflus -- the defensive coordinator with the Colts from 2018-21 -- will congratulate him and do his best to move forward.

"This happened to me for four years," Eberflus said of trying to find a head-coaching job. "I understand the whole business of it. Every coordinator in the league wants to be a head coach. I also know this about Luke -- his feet are where his feet are.

"He's focused on the job at hand and that's what makes him a special guy."