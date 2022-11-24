 

Bears QB Fields tried to apologize for Sunday's loss, but teammates wouldn't let him

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • In a matter of three plays against the Falcons, Bears QB Justin Fields injured his left shoulder and threw an interception that essentially ended the game.

    In a matter of three plays against the Falcons, Bears QB Justin Fields injured his left shoulder and threw an interception that essentially ended the game. Associated Press

 
By Sean Hammond
Shaw Local News Network
With his left arm hurting and his emotions drained from another one-possession loss, Bears quarterback Justi
Updated 11/24/2022 3:38 PM

In a matter of three plays against the Falcons, Bears QB Justin Fields injured his left shoulder and threw an interception that essentially ended the game. The potential game-winning drive ended before it ever got off the ground.For that, Fields wanted to apologize. His teammate, though, weren't having it.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 