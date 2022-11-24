Bears QB Fields tried to apologize for Sunday's loss, but teammates wouldn't let him

In a matter of three plays against the Falcons, Bears QB Justin Fields injured his left shoulder and threw an interception that essentially ended the game. Associated Press

For that, Fields wanted to apologize. His teammate, though, weren't having it.