Bears QB Fields tried to apologize for Sunday's loss, but teammates wouldn't let him
Updated 11/24/2022 3:38 PM
In a matter of three plays against the Falcons, Bears QB Justin Fields injured his left shoulder and threw an interception that essentially ended the game. The potential game-winning drive ended before it ever got off the ground.For that, Fields wanted to apologize. His teammate, though, weren't having it.
