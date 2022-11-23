Fields cleared to practice, remains day-to-day

 

    Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been cleared to practice after injuring his shoulder Sunday against Atlanta. Associated Press

 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday morning that quarterback Justin Fields (shoulder) has been cleared to practice and is considered day-to-day.

"Since (today's practice) is a walk-through, the estimation is that he would be limited," Eberflus said. "We'll assess that as we go through the week. He's feeling pretty good and we'll see where it goes from there."

 

Fields injured his shoulder on a first-down run on the Bears' final possession during a 27-24 loss at Atlanta Sunday. The Bears play at the Jets Sunday at noon.

Eberflus expects to get more clarity Thursday when he puts the team through a faster-paced practice.

"We'll see (how) he's moving full speed during ... the drill work and stuff like that," Eberflus said. "We'll be able to tell."

