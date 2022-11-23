Bears quarterback Justin Fields says he separated his shoulder in loss to Falcons

The mystery over Justin Fields' shoulder injury is over.

The quarterback confirmed he separated his shoulder in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday morning that Fields has been cleared to practice and is considered day-to-day.

"Since (today's practice) is a walk-through, the estimation is that he would be limited," Eberflus said. "We'll assess that as we go through the week. He's feeling pretty good and we'll see where it goes from there."

Fields injured his shoulder on a first-down run on the Bears' final possession during a 27-24 loss at Atlanta Sunday. The Bears play at the Jets Sunday at noon.

Eberflus expects to get more clarity Thursday when he puts the team through a faster-paced practice.

"We'll see (how) he's moving full speed during ... the drill work and stuff like that," Eberflus said. "We'll be able to tell."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, citing numerous sources, said Monday that Fields suffered a dislocated shoulder. That report was refuted by several other outlets, including ESPN.

Eberflus would not say whether or not Fields' shoulder was ever dislocated, or if his QB would have to wear a harness should he play Sunday.

A few other notable items from Eberflus' Q&A with reporters:

• The Bears want Fields to be a "full go" if he's going to play. They do not want to run a watered-down game plan.

• Part of the decision will be based on how Fields deals with the pain. "Can I tolerate the pain with it and then move forward and function as a quarterback?" Eberflus said. "That's with any injury -- could be shoulder, it could be a mild sprain to the ankle or whatever (it) might be."

• If there's a disagreement between Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles on whether or not Fields plays, the two will get together "and make a common-sense decision."

• One non-Fields bit of news had to do with Lucas Patrick. The offensive lineman had season-ending surgery on his toe.

