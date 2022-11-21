5 Things on the Bears: Did Fields dislocate his shoulder? Eberflus says 'day to day'

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) makes a catch as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Atlanta. Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) lies on the field after a hard hit during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Atlanta. Associated Press

Although coach Matt Eberflus shed almost no light on Justin Fields' injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said late Monday that the quarterback's left shoulder was dislocated Sunday during the Bears' 27-24 loss in Atlanta.

Fields was hurt on a first-down run with 1:42 remaining. Eberflus burned a timeout so Fields could stay in the game.

As fast as Fields is during a game, that's how fast the noncommittal Eberflus tried to outrun questions about his QB Monday at Halas Hall.

Q: Could it be a season ending-injury?

A: "We have not ruled that out at this point," Eberflus said. "We'll see where it is on Wednesday."

Q: How is Fields doing? Is he in pain?

A: "I think you can ask him when he comes up here on Wednesday or whatever day he comes up here this week," Eberflus said.

Q: Why withhold this information? Is it really going to give the Jets that much of an advantage to know if Fields is in or out?

A: "Just not knowing," said Eberflus, not really answering that query. "We'll see where it goes. Again, it is day to day. So we'll see where it is. That's all I can really give you right now."

Adding insult to injury:

On the play after Justin Fields injured his shoulder, the Bears' quarterback took off again, this time gaining 4 yards on a run up the middle.

Turns out it was supposed to be a halfback draw to David Montgomery. So what happened?

"Miscommunication," a matter-of-fact Matt Eberflus said.

The worst part of the play was that no flag came after the Falcons' Grady Jarrett blasted a sliding Fields in the head. It was yet another instance where officials blew a late-game call against the Bears.

"We've got to protect these quarterbacks and that's including our quarterback," said coach Matt Eberflus. "We have to do a better job in the league."

Defensive lineman Justin Jones was careful not to criticize the refs when asked about that play, saying: "Man. That's tough, man. We're not supposed to say anything about it, you know? But it's tough, bro. It's tough."

Easy transition? Really?

Doing his best Pinocchio impression, Matt Eberflus said it "would be a pretty easy transition" if the Bears had to play Trevor Siemian at quarterback against the Jets on Sunday.

"Trevor is obviously a very smart individual, a very good passer, has a great grasp on the offense," Eberflus said. "He's been here since Day One. High functional intelligence. So we'll be excited about that guy."

Siemian, who played in college at Northwestern, threw 11 TD passes and just 3 interceptions in 6 games for the Saints last season. In 2016-17, he averaged 227.4 passing yards and threw 30 TDs and 24 INTs in 25 games for the Broncos.

He's not likely to fare well, however, with a Bears offensive line that struggles to pass block and a receiving corps that struggles to get open.

Keeping their heads up:

Throughout training camp, David Montgomery was optimistic that a special season was on the horizon for the Bears.

He stayed true to that vision after tough losses in weeks 4, 5 and 6, then was thrilled when the Bears upset the Patriots 33-14 in Week 7.

Four more losses have followed, however, making it clear this campaign will not end as the running back had hoped.

Despite the setbacks -- the last three coming by a scant 7 combined points -- Montgomery is doing his best to stay positive.

"Anybody who is a competitor, you don't like losing. It sucks," he said. "You prepare the best way you feel like you should. You just fall short. But you're a professional.

"You still gotta come here and do your job."

Montgomery, who had 67 yards on 17 carries in a 27-24 loss at Atlanta on Sunday, isn't thrilled with how he's done his job of late. He even found fault on his highlight-reel 32-yard catch down the sideline early in the fourth quarter.

The play began with a play-action fake to Montgomery, who said he didn't sell the run well enough.

"I gotta have a better play fake so ... so we can get guys open," Montgomery said.

These little details matter. Winning teams do them exceptionally well. Mediocre ones go through the motions.

Of course, the Bears -- now 3-8 and losers of seven of the last eight -- aren't even mediocre right now. But that doesn't mean heads will be hanging when everyone returns to practice Wednesday.

"Guys here are really, really eager to win," said defensive lineman Justin Jones. "That's the most important part. I've heard stories about places where it's trending in the right direction in some parts of the team, and other parts of the team don't want to be here.

"Everybody wants to be here, man. Everybody wants to play and win games. Obviously, when we lose these games it takes a toll on you. But guys just keep pushing. Guys just keep fighting.

"That's the type of guys we got in the building."

By the numbers:

Led by Justin Fields (834), Khalil Herbert (643) and David Montgomery (501), the Bears have run for 2,177 yards on the season. That's the highest team total since Neal Anderson (1,078), Brad Muster (664) and Jim Harbaugh (321) helped the 1990 squad rack up 2,436 yards on the ground.

Since 1990, only the 2005, 2011 and 2021 teams have hit the 2,000 mark.

The Bears are on pace to run for 3,364 yards, which would shatter team record of 2,974 yards and break the NFL mark held by the 2019 Ravens (3,296).