White Sox decline contract offers to Engel, Mendick

Danny Mendick hits a two-run homer during a game against the Royals in 2021. The Sox non-tendered the infielder on Friday night. Associated Press

Adam Engel hits a three-run home run during a game against the Royals in 2018. The Sox non-tendered the outfielder on Friday night. Associated Press

A familiar face on the White Sox's roster the past six seasons, outfielder Adam Engel is likely going to be wearing a new uniform next year.

Along with infielder Danny Mendick and outfielder Mark Payton, Engel was non-tendered Friday night.

Hampered by hamstring injuries the past few years, the 30-year-old Engel batted .224/.269/.310 with 2 home runs and 17 RBI this season.

Mendick, 29, slashed .289/.343/.443 with 3 homers and 15 RBI before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee on June 22 vs. Toronto.

Engel and Mendick are free agents, as is Payton, an Orland Park native who was 3-for-21 with 1 RBI in 8 games with the Sox.

"We appreciate all that Adam and Danny did for our organization in 2022 and during prior seasons," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "As we have said at other times, a lot of consideration and analysis goes into the club deciding to forego the arbitration process and instead engage with players and their representatives as free agents.

"Our plan is to stay in contact with all three players and evaluate their ongoing fit with our club as we move forward through this off-season."

Following the moves, the White Sox's 40-man roster is now at 35.