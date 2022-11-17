What's wrong with the Bears' 2-minute drill? It starts with the play-calling.

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, left, and cornerback Keion Crossen, right, break up a pass intended for Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (10) during the second half on Sunday. Moan all you want about the missed pass interference call against Claypool or the drop, but if OC Luke Getsy calls another run on second down, it's likely a decent gain against a Dolphins defense expecting the pass. Associated Press

The Bears couldn't figure out a way to get into field-goal range while trailing the Dolphins and Lions late in the last two games. Blame some of it on the officials and some of it on execution, but some of it boils down to questionable play-calling. Associated Press

They say that practice makes perfect.

When it comes to the Bears' two-minute offense at the end of games, however, we are most definitely seeing an exception to this rule.

What we've been told is that Justin Fields and Co. do a bang-up job during the week, getting down the field and constantly scoring field goals or touchdowns.

"I'm telling you -- we kill it," wide receiver Darnell Mooney said after the Bears' 31-30 loss to the Lions at Soldier Field on Sunday. "It's literally effortless. I don't know what's going on."

Well, for starters, game atmosphere is much different from practice atmosphere -- an obvious fact that Cole Kmet referenced after catching 2 touchdown passes vs. Detroit.

"When we're in those practice situations, no one's getting tackled," Kmet said. "There's a practice element sense to it. I think we're going to get better with that as we gain more experience."

Makes sense -- and that goes for both the players and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Let's take a closer look at the last two losses to see how things could have changed:

• Dolphins 35, Bears 32: Bears get ball on their own 28-yard line with 2:38 on the clock and one timeout remaining.

The first two plays picked up 14 yards, then Khalil Herbert gained 2 more to set up second-and-8 from the 44 with 1:42 remaining.

At this point, the Bears needed 20 yards for a decent chance at a game-tying field goal. With so much time on the clock, Getsy should be thinking, 'I have three plays to pick up 8 yards and the entire playbook is open.'

But Fields is sacked for a 2-yard loss, he throws a deep incompletion to Chase Claypool, and Equanimeous St. Brown drops a fourth-and-10 bullet.

Game over.

Moan all you want about the missed pass interference call against Claypool or the drop, but if Getsy calls another run on second down, it's likely a decent gain against a Dolphins defense expecting the pass. This offense isn't good enough to be one-dimensional and absolutely must keep defenders guessing unless the situation is truly dire.

• Lions 31, Bears 30: Bears get ball on their own 20 with 2:21 left and three timeouts remaining.

After a 5-yard run by Fields and an incompletion to Claypool, the Bears catch a break when Detroit is whistled for defensive holding. It sets up a first-and-10 at the 30 with 1:45 remaining.

The first play is a beauty and likely would have gone for 30-plus yards, but Kmet collided with cornerback Jeff Okudah at the 40, and Fields' pass fell incomplete.

On second down, Fields couldn't find anyone open and was sacked for a 5-yard loss. After a 7-yard completion to running back David Montgomery, Fields was sacked again, effectively ending the game.

Here again, maybe it's better to call a designed run for Fields on second down. He'd run wild all game and had 141 yards to that point.

"Unless there's two seconds left on the clock, the run is always an option," former Bears wide receiver Tom Waddle told me Thursday. "It has to be. It's who they are and how they're most likely to move the ball."

Having said that, Waddle loves what he's seen from the offense over the last four weeks.

"These are all learning experiences for these guys," he said. "I'm a huge Getsy fan. To see what they're doing -- especially with limitations on the offense line and their receiver spot -- he's really done a fantastic job adapting to what he's got to work with."

So true.

Now it's time to see one of these last-minute drives conclude with a game-turning score. Getsy believes great things are coming once that happens.

"One, you want to win, right?" Getsy said. "It feels better to win for sure, so that's important. And then ... it gets confidence in everybody -- believing in themselves, believing they can do it.

"And they know they can. I mean, they've done it all year. Most of the time we've done a really good job. (Against) Washington, we go all the way down. We just don't punch it in.

"So we're getting better. We're on the right track, and we just have to make sure we execute better and not have those mental errors there at the end."