Perez says new Sox manager Grifol 'ready for the opportunity'

After spending the last 10 seasons with Pedro Grifol in Kansas City, star Royals catcher Salvador Perez said the White Sox's new manager is a strong communicator and more than ready to replace Tony La Russa. Associated Press

The reviews on new White Sox manager Pedro Grifol are beginning to roll in.

Considering he has yet to lose a game or make a head-scratching pitching change, they are all positive.

"I've heard a lot of great things about him," said starting pitcher Dylan Cease, who finished second in AL Cy Young Award voting after going 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA this season. "I spoke briefly with him and he was very adamant that we were going to be having a lot of communication and building relationships. So with all the positive things I've heard about him and him having that desire, it's really exciting.

"From what I've heard, I think he's going to be really good for us."

Ethan Katz, who is returning as the Sox's pitching coach, has also been in touch with Grifol.

"Conversations have been great," Katz said. "There's been a lot of dialogue. Kind of figuring out where guys are right now, just talking about the team, from the pitching standpoint. Other than that, how it's going to be from last year to this year. I think that comes in due time.

"But so far conversations have been fantastic, the communication has been really good."

Cease and Katz will undoubtedly get to know Grifol much better in the weeks and months ahead.

Salvador Perez, a star catcher for the Royals, is already familiar with the White Sox's new manager.

Before being hired to replace Tony La Russa, Grifol spent 10 years in a variety of coaching and special assignment roles with KC. Six of his seasons with the Royals had Grifol coaching catchers, and he was a major influence on Perez.

"He's like my dad," Perez said in a Zoom call with Sox beat writers Thursday. "As everybody knows, I grew up with no dad. When I got the opportunity to meet Pedro for the first time, after that he's kind of been my dad. Anything I needed, he's helped me with anything. So that's kind of our relationship. I appreciate him for a lot of things.

"He helped me with my career. I've got five Gold Gloves, I think four of them are because of Pedro. The way he kind of worked with me, the way he always was talking to me, like keep your head in the game, situations, staying on top of it, even in the off-season, he meant a lot to me."

When he first heard the news of Grifol getting the White Sox job, Perez was disappointed.

The Royals also had a manager opening, but they hired Tampa Bay bench coach Matt Quatraro. Grifol was KC's bench coach the last three seasons.

"I was kind of sad, but at the same time I was happy for him," Perez said of the 52-year-old Grifol. "I've know Pedro for the last 10 years, so I know what that means to him. It was his dream and no doubt, he was ready, I think, five years ago. He was ready for the opportunity. I wish it was with Kansas City, but Kansas City didn't give him the job.

"The White Sox gave the job to Pedro and I know the way he likes to work. I know the players, they're going to be happy. He's a great guy. He's not going to have any problem communicating with the players and I think that's the key, keep everybody together and that's the way teams win."