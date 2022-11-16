 

Week 11 NFL predictions by John Dietz

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Updated 11/16/2022 11:42 PM

Tonight's game:Packers 17, Titans 16

Sunday's gamesFalcons 28, Bears 27

 

Ravens 27, Panthers 13

Bills 42, Browns 20

Washington 24, Texans 23

Eagles 31, Colts 27

Patriots 24, Jets 20

Saints 20, Rams 12

Giants 23, Lions 18

Broncos 16, Raiders 13

Cowboys 28, Vikings 23

Bengals 27, Steelers 13

Chargers 24, Chiefs 20

Monday's game:

Niners 34, Cardinals 20

Week 11 best bets:Bills (-8) vs. Browns

Bengals (-4) vs. Steelers

Chargers (+6.5) vs. Chiefs

Upset special:Chargers over Chiefs

Week 10 results straight up:

7-7; season overall: 90-59-1

Week 10 best bets/overall:

0-4; 13-13

Week 10 upsets/overall:

1-0; 5-7

