Week 11 NFL predictions by John Dietz
Updated 11/16/2022 11:42 PM
Tonight's game:Packers 17, Titans 16
Sunday's gamesFalcons 28, Bears 27
Ravens 27, Panthers 13
Bills 42, Browns 20
Washington 24, Texans 23
Eagles 31, Colts 27
Patriots 24, Jets 20
Saints 20, Rams 12
Giants 23, Lions 18
Broncos 16, Raiders 13
Cowboys 28, Vikings 23
Bengals 27, Steelers 13
Chargers 24, Chiefs 20
Monday's game:
Niners 34, Cardinals 20
Week 11 best bets:Bills (-8) vs. Browns
Bengals (-4) vs. Steelers
Chargers (+6.5) vs. Chiefs
Upset special:Chargers over Chiefs
Week 10 results straight up:
7-7; season overall: 90-59-1
Week 10 best bets/overall:
0-4; 13-13
Week 10 upsets/overall:
1-0; 5-7
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.