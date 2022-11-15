Help wanted: White Sox looking to shore up second base, starting rotation, left field

Here's what the White Sox know as they head into the winter following an underwhelming 81-81 season:

Keeping crucial players off the injured list in 2023 is the biggest key.

"I don't want to lose sight of the talent that is in that room," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Obviously, being without certain players for extended period of time this year hurt us. We have to understand what guys are dealing with going forward, how we project their health and availability going forward."

The Sox are expected to be make some significant changes with the training staff following a painful season where first baseman Jose Abreu was the only position player to appear in more than 135 games, with 157.

The White Sox know that Abreu, a 35-year-old free agent who hit a career-low 15 home runs this past season, is likely heading to a new team.

They know they have a capable replacement in Andrew Vaughn, who has been stuck in the outfield his first two years with the Sox.

The Sox know they'll be instantly better if core players like Tim Anderson, Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada and Yasmani Grandal come back healthy next season and stay that way.

The White Sox also know they have some roster holes to fill.

There is a need at second base after Josh Harrison's $5.5 million club option for 2023 was declined.

If the Sox go the free-agent route to replace Harrison, the market is thin with Jean Segura, Adam Frazier and not much else.

Filling second base with an in-house player like Romy Gonzalez or Lenyn Sosa would allow the White Sox to spend more money on other glaring needs: a starting pitcher and left fielder.

The Sox could try to bring Johnny Cueto back after the veteran right-hander posted a 3.35 ERA while going 8-10 in the rotation this season.

Otherwise, the free-agent market has plenty of arms at a variety of price points. If the White Sox are more interested in cheaper starters on shorter contracts, which is likely, Chris Bassitt, Nathan Eovaldi, Jameson Taillon, Corey Kluber, Noah Syndergaard and Zack Greinke are all logical fits.

With AJ Pollock bolting after turning down his $13 million player option for next season (he took a $5 million buyout), the Sox are short at least one outfielder.

Assuming Jimenez moves to designated hitter on a full-time basis following a string of injuries in left field, and assuming top prospect Oscar Colas is good enough to take over in right field, the White Sox will need to fill one spot.

Japanese star Masataka Yoshida would be a nice fit in left after hitting .336/.449/.559 with 21 homers for the Orix Buffaloes this season, but the price for the 29-year-old outfielder will be high after he is posted in early December.

Andrew Benintendi, Jurickson Profar and David Peralta are cheaper free-agent possibilities.

Roster moves:

In advance of the Tuesday night's Rule 5 draft protection deadline, the White Sox added infielders Bryan Ramos and Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster.

The 20-year-old Ramos hit a combined .266/.338/.455 with 22 home runs and 86 RBI in 120 games with high Class A Winston-Salem and AA Birmingham this season.

Rodriguez, 21, slashed .280/.340/.430 with 11 homers and 68 RBI for Birmingham.