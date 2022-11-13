Missed extra point makes the difference as Bears lose 31-30 to Lions

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) evades Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) running for a 67-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Associated Press

How would Justin Fields respond?

That was the big question after the Bears' QB threw a ghastly interception that was returned 21 yards for a touchdown and allowed the Detroit Lions to tie Sunday's game at 24-24 at Soldier Field.

Before that, Fields was having himself a solid day, leading the Bears to a 24-10 lead by throwing a pair of third-quarter TD passes to Cole Kmet.

But that interception was all sorts of ugly -- a desperation flip thrown under pressure from deep in his own territory. The ball sailed over Kmet's head and was hauled in by Lions CB Jeff Okudah, who raced into the end zone with 10:38 remaining in the game.

The Lions were leaping all over the place, giddy that they'd somehow stormed back from such a deep hole.

Now, would Fields fold and let the momentum continue to flow toward Detroit? Or would he atone for his gaffe?

These moments define quarterbacks in the NFL, and Fields answered with a scintillating exclamation mark by faking a handoff on third-and-2 from his own 33-yard line, squirting through a hole at the line and bursting into the secondary. A pride of Lions raced in pursuit, but could not track down their prey. Sixty-seven yards later, Fields had given the Bears a 30-24 lead.

Unfortunately for Matt Eberflus' squad, Cairo Santos missed the extra point and Detroit went on to win 31-30 thanks to an 8-play, 92-yard drive that ended in a TD run by Jamaal Williams. The key play was a 44-yard completion from Jared Goff to Tom Kennedy on third-and-8 from the 42-yard line.

Fields finished with 147 rushing yards on 13 carries and also completed 12 of 20 passes for 167 yards. Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery added a combined 94 yards on 19 carries.

Kmet's second TD was a 50-yarder, the longest of his NFL career. He finished with 4 catches for 74 yards. Darnell Mooney had 4 catches for 57 yards.

New WR Chase Claypool wasn't very involved, getting just 1 catch for 8 yards.

Lake Zurich HS product Jack Sanborn had 2 sacks. He also intercepted a pass, but it was called back due to a penalty on Jaylon Johnson.

The Bears (3-7) are at Atlanta next Sunday.