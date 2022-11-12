Girls volleyball: St. Francis knocks off defending champ Nazareth to claim 3A state crown

Sprawled out on the court, Addy Horner moved a few inches to her left to hug teammate Emma Delaney.

A few seconds later, amid a dogpile of St. Francis players, Horner and Delaney slightly rose up only to stop themselves to celebrate with another hug.

Saturday night was a night to remember for the Spartans.

After a seven-year state title drought, St. Francis knocked off defending champion Nazareth with an inspiring 25-23, 25-23 victory in the Class 3A state championship match at Redbird Arena.

The Spartans (30-12) added another state title trophy to their illustrious program history, winning their 13th championship in the 21st state appearance. It marked the first state crown for seventh-year coach Lisa Ston.

A former assistant under legendary coach Peg Kopec, Ston sported an ear-to-ear smile in the postgame talking about her first state title as a head coach.

"This feeling is unreal and super exciting," Ston said. "I really don't have words to describe this feeling. I couldn't ask for a better group of girls to win my first state championship. It's very exciting."

After winning a state title on Saturday, Horner and Delaney, both sophomores, have the opportunity to make a memorable run for the Spartans over the next two seasons. The Spartans closed out Kopec's illustrious coaching career with four straight titles.

Horner lifted the Spartans, who lost in the sectional semifinals last season, to another state title with a powerful performance. She totaled 10 kills, nine assists and six digs to etch her name into program lore. Anna Paquette complemented Horner with 10 kills and four digs. KK Dumpit tallied 13 assists and four digs.

"I think next year is looking optimistic," Horner said. "I've been focusing on this year. I haven't looked too far into the future, but I think it definitely should be good. It's looking good."

To reach the state finals, Nazareth (22-17) took a different path to Redbird Arena than last season, when the Roadrunners won the program's first state championship. The Roadrunners suffered numerous tough defeats, including winning just four of their first 14 matches. They nearly pulled everything together to win another state title. The Spartans played their best in the clutch, showing tremendous grit at the end of both sets to spoil a possible repeat for the Roadrunners.

"It's a tough feeling for these girls," Nazareth coach Melissa Masterson said. "It's a great opportunity to be here (again), not many programs can do that."

Victoria Sarin paced the Roadrunners' attack with nine kills on 21 attempts, with Lauren Salata adding seven kills, 10 digs and two aces. Kitty Sandt chipped in with 13 assists and six digs.

Sandt, a Clemson recruit, wrapped up her storied career with three state trips -- a first, second and third-place medal. Sandt said the Roadrunners came together to make another memorable run.

"Obviously, today was the hardest of the three (state trips)," Sandt said. "You always want to end the season with a win ... But I'm really proud of how we played today."

St. Francis senior middle hitter Jess Schmidt closed out the first set with a kill to give her team the momentum. The Spartans led for most of the opening set only to watch the defending champions storm back to grab a 21-20 lead. Liv Basel started the comeback with an ace and Paquette added a kill for a 24-22 lead.

Losing just their second set of the playoffs, the Roadrunners battled back in the second set. They led 23-22 following a service ace by Sandt, but Horner stole the spotlight with two kills, including pounding the winning point.

"Our coach taught us not to be scared on the last point, and I think that was going through my head," Horner said. "It feel surreal."