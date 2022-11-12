Girls volleyball: Benet drops 3-setter in Class 4A state title game

NORMAL -- Mother McAuley and Benet are considered among state volleyball royalty.

The Mighty Macs are the most distinguished program in Illinois, amassing a state-best 15 championships.

Since 2005, when Brad Baker took over the program, the Redwings have threatened to knock the Mighty Macs off their perch. The Redwings own four state titles and 555 victories in Baker's tenure.

The Mighty Macs had one distinct advantage over the Redwings this season. Her name was Ellie White.

White slammed home a game-high 20 kills to lead Mother McAuley to a thrilling 25-22, 17-25, 25-14 victory over Benet in the Class 4A state championship match on Saturday night.

The Mighty Macs (39-3) notched title No. 16 behind the powerful hitting of White, stellar setting of Olivia Klapp (20 assists) and standout defensive play via Gigi Navarrete (20 digs). Mother McAuley coach Jen DeJarld captured her third state championship after taking over the esteemed program in 2005.

Baker credited the Mighty Macs for a stellar effort, while noting the standout play of Aniya Warren. The Benet sophomore libero was a breakout player in the state tournament, culminating with a prolific showing against the Mighty Macs. Warren piled up 22 digs, helping save the Redwings time and time again with dives to the floor to extend rallies. Gabija Staniskis sparked the Redwings (37-5) with 11 kills and Lynney Tarnow displayed her big-time ability with seven kills. Audrey Asleson notched 27 assists and Ava Novak had nine digs and five kills for the Redwings.

"We knew she was going to be busy because Ellie White is one heck of a player, and sends a lot of balls that way," Baker said. "She had to play well for us to be in this match. I give credit to them. They kept putting pressure on us and we couldn't generate pressure on them. It was a great match by them."

Warren said the Mighty Macs' experience and talent was a tough combination for the Redwings.

"For the most part, we were just wanting to get the ball up for a rally," Warren said. "I wanted to do my best for the team, to make sure we could compete and possibly win a state championship. We just fell short."

The Redwings had a vastly different look than past championship teams, relying mostly on a collection of young players to earn the program's third runner-up trophy under Baker. Tarnow, a middle hitter, was a force at the net, igniting several comebacks for the Redwings. The 6-foot-4 Tarnow played a big part in the comeback in the second game.

"To get down here, we had to be really good outside (hitters)," Baker said. "I don't know if we ever had the best player on the court in anybody we beat. We just tried to be the best team and support each other."

The Redwings should be a force for many years after starting sophomores Warren and Asleson, a freshman in Tarnow, junior Ava Novak to go with seniors Staniskis and Annie Eschenbach. The Mighty Macs showed their experience by returning the core of last season's runner-up team.

Warren sent a warning to the rest of the state to watch out for Benet the next few seasons.

"It stinks to end like this, but we definitely now know the feeling and we don't want to feel this again," Warren said. "This is going to make us work 10 times harder next year. I would be scared of us."

White, a Michigan recruit, credited the team's will to avoid a second consecutive runner-up finish for pulling out the victory.

"I think having the experience helped us," White said. "We've been here before, been in this situation. We've been able to dig ourselves out of holes before. We had that grit and fortitude and just pushed ourselves to what we were capable of. They had some big blocks. I just tried to get high and hit shots."