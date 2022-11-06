Fields has historic day, but Bears lose 35-32 to Dolphins

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Chicago. Associated Press

Justin Fields set the record Sunday for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a game with 178, but the Bears' defense was unable to slow a potent Miami offense, and the Dolphins walked out of Soldier Field with a 35-32 victory.

Fields' biggest run was a 61-yarder for a touchdown early in the third quarter that cut Miami's lead to 28-25.

After that, though, Miami marched right down the field, converting all 3 third downs, and going back up 35-25.

The old NFL record for rushing yards by a QB was held by Michael Vick. He ran for 173 in 2001. The old Bears QB rush record was set by Bobby Douglass and stood for nearly 50 years. Douglass ran for 127 yards on 14 carries in the 1972 season finale at Oakland.

Sunday's game featured offense, offense and more offense -- but it was a special teams play that really turned the tide for the Dolphins. Midway through the second quarter, Miami blocked a Trenton Gill punt and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown and a 21-10 lead.

Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa was 21-for-30 for 302 yards. Tyreek Hill (7 catches, 143 yards, TD) and Jaylen Waddle (5-85-1) took advantage of a soft zone played by the Bears' defense and found themselves wide open most of the day.

The Bears' offense consisted almost entirely of what Fields did on the ground. Other than that, Fields was 17-for-28 passing for just 123 yards, and David Montgomery (14-36) and Khalil Herbert (7-23) managed just 59 yards on 21 carries.

The Bears fall to 3-6 and will host the Lions next Sunday. Miami improved to 6-3.