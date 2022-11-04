How exactly will Bears use new WR Chase Claypool?
Updated 11/4/2022 3:59 PM
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said new wide receiver Chase Claypool will make his debut Sunday. The only question is how many snaps will he see? And how will he fit into the new offense?
Article Comments
