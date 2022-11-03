White Sox 'could not be happier' to have Grifol as new manager

The White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol, shown here in 2021, to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager. Associated Press/June 14, 2021

It's official - Pedro Grifol is the White Sox's new manager.

The 52-year-old Grifol (grif-FOAL) was introduced as Tony La Russa's replacement Thursday morning at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Grifol has been with the Royals the past 10 years and spent the last three seasons as Kansas City's bench coach.

The 42nd manager in franchise history will wear uniform No. 5.

"Pedro is a bilingual, modern baseball thinker who brings two-plus decades of experience in a variety of roles -- bench coach, hitting coach, winter ball and minor-league manager, director of player development and scout," Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "He is an excellent communicator and an experienced game planner who brings a high energy and detail-oriented approach to leadership.

"He is committed to building an inclusive and cohesive clubhouse and we could not be happier to have Pedro leading our club."

