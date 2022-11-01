White Sox set to hire Pedro Grifol as manager

Before embarking on a search for a new manager in early October, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn mapped out the likely path.

"I think we are going to use this opportunity to get different perspectives," Hahn said. "A new way of looking at things, a little different from those who have been a little more insular to the organization."

For nearly 30 years, Sox managers have had direct ties to the organization. Terry Bevington (1995-97) was third-base coach before replacing the fired Gene Lamont and Jerry Manuel (1998-2003) scouted for the organization.

Ozzie Guillen (2004-11) and Robin Ventura (2012-16) were former players, Rick Renteria (2017-20) previously was the White Sox's bench coach and Tony La Russa (2021-22) was in the dugout decades before.

Pedro Grifol fits the "different" profile, and he's going to be the Sox's next manager, a source confirmed after ESPN's Buster Olney first reported the hire Tuesday.

The White Sox are expected to officially announce Grifol as manager later this week at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The 52-year-old Grifol just completed his 10th season on the Royals' staff. He was Kansas City's bench coach the last three years.

Grifol was also the Royals' quality control/catching coach (2018-19), catching coach (2014-17), hitting coach (2013-14) and special assignment coach (2013).

Kansas City also had a manager vacancy this offseason, but the Royals bypassed Grifol and hired Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro Sunday.

While saying he had an open mind before the search, Hahn did specify the best candidate to replace La Russa would have "recent experience in some role in a dugout contributing to a team that is having success."

Kansas City has had seven straight losing seasons, but the Royals played in the World Series in 2014-15 and won the championship in 2015.

Before joining the Royals, Grifol was in the Mariners' organization for 13 years. He was a minor-league manager with Seattle for three seasons.

Grifol also managed in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela winter leagues for four years.

The Miami resident was a catcher for nine minor-league seasons with the Twins and Mets.

The White Sox are also reportedly hiring former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoya as bench coach.

Pitching coach Ethan Katz and bullpen coach Curt Hasler are expected to return but the rest of the staff should be new.