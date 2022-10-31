Report: Bears trade star linebacker Roquan Smith to Baltimore

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith runs off the field at halftime against the New England Patriots. Associated Press/Oct. 24, 2022

The Bears are trading linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second- and a fifth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the trade.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles continues his teardown of this Bears team, with an eye toward the future. The move comes less than a week after the Bears traded Pro Bowl pass rusher Robert Quinn to Philadelphia. Both Quinn and Smith were team captains.

With a pair of 2023 draft picks coming their way in exchange for Smith, the Bears will have nine selections in next spring's draft, including two second-round picks, two fourth-round picks and two fifth-round picks.

Smith asked for a trade in August amid a lengthy contract dispute with the team. He is currently in the final year of his rookie contract. Smith initially sat out the first several weeks of training camp, hoping to pressure the Bears into giving him an extension. The Bears and Smith, who operated as his own agent, couldn't come to an agreement on a new deal prior to the season. Smith asked for a trade publicly, but Poles declined to deal Smith at the time.

Eventually, Smith agreed to put the contract talk aside and return to football. He said he planed to "bet on myself" in playing out the final year of his deal.

On Monday, his time with the Bears came to an end. The Bears drafted Smith with the eighth overall pick in 2018. He was twice a second-team All-Pro performer in Chicago.