Team effort gives Bears a 33-14 upset win over Patriots

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) celebrates on his touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) slides as he eludes a tackle by New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) is hoisted by offensive tackle Teven Jenkins after his touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

Somewhere, George "Papa Bear" Halas is smiling.

Thanks to an inspired, impressive effort Monday night by a Bears team he owned, coached and played for, Halas remains tied with the Patriots' Bill Belichick for second-most wins in NFL history at 324.

Yes, indeed, the Bears overcame seemingly insurmountable odds and produced a stunning 33-14 victory at New England.

So, sorry, Bill. You'll have to wait until at least next week to pass Mr. Halas.

This victory for the Bears (3-4) was a team effort from top to bottom.

The defense set the tone early by forcing two three-and-outs, then getting an interception from rookie safety Jaquan Brisker on New England's third possession.

Justin Fields marched the offense up and down the field by zipping impressive passes to Darnell Mooney, Kahlil Herbert, Equanimeous St. Brown and Cole Kmet. Fields also used his legs to churn out a whopping 74 rushing yards in the first half alone.

Of course, it wasn't a perfect night by any stretch, but how often does that happen for any team?

After the Bears took a 10-0 lead after one quarter, Belichick switched QBs and went to rookie Bailey Zappe. Four minutes later, the Patriots had a 14-10 lead after Zappe threw a 30-yard TD pass and Rhamondre Stevenson rumbled in from 4 yards out.

Instead of going down for the count -- as many of us expected -- the Bears actually punched back.

Fields led a 9-play, 75 yard drive that ended with a 25-yard swing pass to Herbert. After pump-faking to get a defender to leap, Fields changed his arm angle and threw the ball to his running back. Using a Braxton Jones block, Herbert went untouched into the end zone to give the Bears a 17-14 lead.

Cairo Santos then kicked field goals of 23, 38 and 50 yards on the Bears' next three drives, and suddenly the Bears were up 26-14 with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter.

It wasn't all good news for Matt Eberflus' squad as center Lucas Patrick had to be carted off the field during the first quarter. Sam Mustipher replaced Patrick.

The Bears made a couple of significant lineup changes, with Michael Schofield starting at left guard and Dante Pettis taking over punt return duties from rookie Velus Jones Jr.

N'Keal Harry, who suffered a leg injury during training camp, made his season debut and caught a 14-yard pass in the first half.

The best news for the Bears is how Fields (13-for-21, 179 yards) looked for the majority of the night. The much-maligned QB looked far more comfortable in the pocket, went through his progressions with greater ease and made several impressive completions at clutch times.

A particularly big one came on third-and-7 when Fields hit Kmet for 26 yards midway through the third quarter.

On the next drive, Fields hung in the pocket on third-and-4 and found St. Brown near the sideline for 7 yards. That completion helped lead to a 1-yard TD run by David Montgomery and a 33-14 lead.

To that point, the Bears were 11 of 16 on third down, outgained New England 361-187 and had 23 first downs to the Patriots' 8.

The Bears finished with 243 rushing yards, with Fields (82) leading the way. Montgomery had 62 yards on 15 carries, while Herbert had 62 yards on 12 attempts.

Roquan Smith led the defense with 12 tackles, an interception and a sack. Rookie CB Kyler Gordon picked off a pass late in the fourth quarter.

The Bears' next game is against Dak Prescott and the 5-2 Dallas Cowboys. After that, they return home to face the Dolphins (4-3) and the Lions (1-5).