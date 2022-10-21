SoxFest scrapped again; Could Ozzie return as manager?

Eloy Jimenez greets fans during opening night of SoxFest at Hilton Chicago Friday night. 2018 marks the 26th annual edition of the event which continues through the weekend. Daily Herald file photo

SoxFest, an annual winter gathering for fans, was not held the last two years due to COVID-19.

On Friday, the White Sox announced the event won't be held again in January "due to several factors."

"We recognize our fans may be disappointed the event will not take place," the Sox said in a statement. "Please check back throughout the 2023 baseball season for updates regarding future plans."

The last SoxFest was held in January of 2020 at a new location -- McCormick Place -- following extended runs at Hilton Chicago and Palmer House.

Bagging the event this year is good news for general manager Rick Hahn, who won't have to face an angry fan base following a disappointing 81-81 season.

A Saturday Q&A session with Hahn has long been the highlight of SoxFest weekend.

On the other side of town, the Cubs Convention is returning after a two-year absence. The event will be held Jan. 13-15 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

Ozzie in play?

Ozzie Guillen, who managed the White Sox to a World Series championship in 2005, is reportedly going to interview with GM Rick Hahn next week for the vacant job.

After playing shortstop for the Sox from 1985-97, Guillen was hired as manager in 2004 and he was 678-617 before a messy exit near the end of the 2011 season.

Hahn needs to replace Tony La Russa, who stepped down as manager for health reasons in late August.

Guillen did not get an interview after Rick Renteria was launched and La Russa hired following the 2020 season.

When asked about Guillen getting an interview this time around, Hahn neither confirmed or denied anything.

"I'm not going to get into specifics of candidates," Hahn said earlier this month. "I sort of laid out the general parameters and you can go from there."

What are the parameters?

"I think having managerial experience is a positive," the White Sox's GM said. "That said, you can also get good experience being a bench coach or adjacent to a manager. Ultimately, we want someone who played a key role in a winning organization, that was an important part of their on-field decision making."

Hahn seems to want recent experience, and Astros bench coach Joe Espada, former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro all fit that profile.

Keep an eye on Sandy Alomar Jr. With Guardians manager Terry Francona announcing he'll return for the 2023 season Friday, Alomar might be looking to move on.

Alomar, Cleveland's first-base coach since 2010, has been a manager in waiting for the Guardians as Francona has dealt with multiple health issues the last few years.

A standout catcher, Alomar played for the Sox from 2001-04 and again in 2006.