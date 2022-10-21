Domi scores OT winner, Blackhawks beat Detroit in home opener

Detroit Red Wings left wing Dominik Kubalik (81) scores a goal against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks center Andreas Athanasiou (89) scores a penalty shot against Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks center Andreas Athanasiou (89) celebrates after his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks center Max Domi (13) scores the winning goal against Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) during an overtime period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

New Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson is old enough to remember what it was like to play at the old Chicago Stadium.

As a defenseman for the Maple Leafs and Oilers, the now 53-year-old Richardson faced off against the likes of Denis Savard, Chris Chelios, Steve Larmer, Troy Murray, Dirk Graham, Doug Wilson, Dave Manson, Jeremy Roenick and Ed Belfour.

Of course, in those days -- and in that arena -- it was more than just the players who brought the heat.

The fans brought it too -- in loud, crashing waves that often overwhelmed ill-prepared opponents.

"I remember you used to have to lock your seat belt down the first 10 minutes in this city for sports and especially hockey," Richardson said before the Hawks played their home opener against Detroit at the United Center on Friday. "We want to have that fear going into other teams coming in here. It's not going to be an easy night and it's going to be a tough start."

That's exactly what it was like for the Red Wings early on as Max Domi, Jonathan Toews and Philipp Kurashev all nearly gave the Hawks the lead.

The early sizzle fizzled soon after, however, and when former Hawks forward Dominik Kubalik gave Detroit a 3-1 lead midway through the second period, you figured it was game, set, match.

But Richardson's scrappy Hawks refused to fold and tied it at 3-3 on third-period goals by Kurashev and Connor Murphy.

The surge in momentum would have been more than enough to carry Hawks teams of 5-10 years ago to victory. Richardson's roster is obviously nowhere near that caliber, but hard-nosed, gritty play goes a long way in this league.

These Hawks (2-2-0) proved that Friday as Domi sent the UC crowd home happy with a 4-3 victory on a sharp wrist shot with 2:44 remaining in overtime.

Alex Stalock took over for the injured Petr Mrazek to begin the third period and made 10 saves. The biggest came when he thwarted a breakaway attempt by Filip Zadina with 11:19 remaining.

Andreas Athanasiou scored the Hawks' other goal on a penalty shot at 5:41 of the second period.

Careless mistakes are what the Hawks must avoid this season if they're to hang in there with more talented teams. Seth Jones made a couple Friday that should not happen for a No. 1 defenseman who is carrying a $9.5 million cap hit.

The first was a mindless turnover in the neutral zone as the Hawks were attempting to enter the offensive zone on a power play. The second led to Kubalik's goal that made it 3-1. Jones' short pass attempt to Taylor Raddysh from the sideboards hit Raddysh's skate and bounced directly to Detroit defenseman Olli Maatta. Maatta (another former Hawk!) then ripped a shot that Kubalik deflected past Mrazek.

The Hawks play six of their next seven at home, including Sunday's 1 p.m. matinee against the expansion Seattle Kraken. Richardson knows it's an important stretch -- for wins and losses, but also to prove to opponents that a win at the UC won't come easy.

"We can't look ahead and think, 'Oh, what's our record going to be after six or seven or eight games at home?," Richardson said. "We have to work about Game 1 tonight and that establishes those building blocks again. ... We (also) have to set the tone at home and show teams, 'This is how we're going to play here.'"