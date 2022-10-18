5 Things on the Bears: Herbert's restless night, Mooney's 'tell' on WR routes

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert runs against the Washington Commanders in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Associated Press

Khalil Herbert can never fall asleep after a game.

But last Thursday night was especially tough on the Bears running back as he thought back to a fourth-and-inches play on the goal line during the second quarter of a 12-7 loss to Washington.

So Herbert jumped out of bed at 3 a.m., grabbed his iPad and watched the replay of his failed rushing attempt over and over.

"I'm still thinking about the play, really trying to figure out what can I do differently," Herbert told the media at Halas Hall on Tuesday.

The Bears were on the goal line thanks in large part to Herbert busting loose on a career-long 64-yard run. He was tackled at the 6-yard line. After Justin Fields missed a wide open Ryan Griffin on second down, Fields ran 2 yards on third-and-goal.

On fourth down, the offensive line got no push and the 5-foot-9, 212-pound Herbert was stuffed at the line of scrimmage.

So maybe Herbert should have tried the signature Walter Payton leap-over-the-pile move?

"That's what I was thinking in my head as I kept watching the play," Herbert said. "Might try to do that next time. I've never been a hurdle or jump guy, so it's not my first thought. I feel like I'm better with both my feet on the ground. ...

"But watching that play over and over again I might have to add that in the bag."

Tuneup time:

Coach Matt Eberflus began Tuesday's presser by telling us that every player sat down with their position coaches for evaluations. Players were given tips to help improve their technique.

For instance, WR Darnell Mooney was told to be careful not to lean in one direction or another.

"I give a little 'tell' on some routes (in) some areas (on) the field," Mooney said. "Just a tad. A defender, his eyes can feel that and see that so he'll kind of pick up on it. ... Especially the good guys.

"It's not (a) crazy (problem). But it's something just to get better at so it can be not a problem at all."

Close but no cigar:

The Bears are close. But close to what?

Being a playoff team? Being competitive?

"Close to winning," said CB Jaylon Johnson.

OK, true.

They almost beat Washington -- and really should have, considering they outgained the Commanders 392-214. But poor execution in the red zone and a costly muff by Velus Jones Jr. turned the tide.

They almost beat Minnesota -- but the Vikings drove 75 yards late in the fourth quarter to take the lead, and sealed the deal when WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette had the ball stripped from his hands.

They had a chance against the Giants -- until Jones muffed that punt in the waning moments.

So who is telling the players that they're oh so close?

"That just comes from our staff, our coaches," Johnson said. "At the end of the day, I wouldn't say they're lying. I wouldn't say they're just saying it just to say it. We are doing some things better."

True. But they're also failing miserably in crunchtime.

"It's just executing down the stretch," Johnson said. "I feel like if we won ... the conversation around this team would be different. But ... we've shot ourselves in the foot these last few games when we have lost at the end."

They're special:

Matt Eberflus praised the special teams, which makes sense considering Cairo Santos (7-for-7) and Michael Badgley (4-for-4) have been perfect on field goals, and rookie punter Trenton Gill has a 42.6 net average (13th in the league).

Eberflus acknowledged that the return game must improve, but would not say if Velus Jones Jr. will remain the primary punt returner. All Eberflus would say is he's keeping the conversations positive with the rookie wideout.

"I know he's disappointed in what's happened (and) transpired over the last few weeks," Eberflus said. "There's nothing we can do about that now. So he just has to keep his eyes forward and then stay positive and we're going to start getting him more involved (on offense) as we get going here."

He said it:

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson was asked if facing Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Monday night football is a game you get jacked up for more than others. After all, Belichick has won six Super Bowls and just tied George Halas for the second-most victories in NFL history at 324.

Johnson's response: "I mean I look at all the games like that. Every game for me is a prime-time matchup."

He then paused and added with a slight smile: "I feel like getting a win against Bill Belichick doesn't sound too bad on Monday night."