Fields, offense take big step back in Bears' 12-7 loss to Commanders

Bears quarterback Justin Fields reacts after falling to score in the closing minute of ta game against the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Soldier Field. The Commanders defeated the Bears 12-7. Associated Press

"Tons of progress."

That's what Bears offensive coordinator Luke Gesty saw from Justin Fields during a 29-22 loss to the Vikings last Sunday.

The hope was that Fields could build upon that decent performance Thursday night at Soldier Field against Washington.

But that's not what happened -- especially during a first half in which it would only be fair to say we saw "tons of regression." during Washington's 12-7 victory.

Twice the Bears drove inside Washington's 5-yard line only to come away empty-handed. Both drives failed because of Fields.

The next drive should have continued as well, but Fields heaved a deep ball to Darnell Mooney on third-and-3 instead of hitting a wide open Dante Pettis on a crossing route.

At the minimum, the Bears (2-4) should have been leading 9-3 at halftime, and it probably should have been 13-3 or even 17-3.

That would have likely been more than enough, especially with the defense playing some inspired ball against a putrid Washington offense.

Instead, coach Ron Rivera's squad led 3-0 at the half and prevailed thanks to yet another muffed punt by rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. This one came inside the 10-yard line and was recovered by Washington (2-4) at the 6 with 8:06 remaining in the game. Brian Robinson scored on a 1-yard run two plays later to make it 12-7.

The Bears nearly pulled out a miraculous victory after Fields ran 39 yards to set up a first-and-goal at the 5 with 52 seconds remaining. On fourth-and-goal from the 4, Mooney caught a ball near the pylon and was brought down inches shy of the goal line. If Mooney would have maintained control the entire time it would have been a touchdown, but CB Benjamin St.-Juste managed to push Mooney back as he was bobbling the ball.

What's especially maddening with Fields is watching him make some impressive throws for big gains, then seeing everything go for naught because of poor decisions and/or inaccuracy.

Take the Bears' second drive when Fields hit Cole Kmet for 15 yards and Pettis for 19 more.

Good stuff.

But then on second-and-goal from the 5, Fields threw a line-drive bullet right into a hoard of defensive linemen. The ball popped skyward and was snared by defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

Think that was bad? That was nothing.

On the Bears' next possession, Khalil Herbert bolted 64 yards to set up a first-and-goal at the 6. Two plays later, Fields had tight end Ryan Griffin all alone in the end zone, but he floated the ball too far and it fell incomplete.

Fields nearly scored on the next play, but was stopped just short of the goal line. Herbert was then stuffed on fourth-and-inches, ending the drive.

Rarely in pro sports does progress go straight line up. Many up-and-coming pros struggle at first to adjust to the speed at this level. That's even more true for quarterbacks.

The concerns with Fields, however, remain twofold.

B His decision making remains extremely suspect, especially when dealing with down and distance. The best example is the aforementioned third-and-3 in which he threw deep to a well-covered Mooney.

You need 3 yards. Pettis is streaking across the formation wide open. It would have been an easy completion and likely a 15-, 20- or even 25-yard gain.

B His accuracy just isn't there yet -- and we have to wonder if it'll ever get to an acceptable level. Missing Griffin in the end zone was absolutely shocking. Throw the ball 2-3 feet higher and it's a touchdown.

Fields, who did throw a gorgeous 41-yard TD pass to Pettis that gave the Bears a 7-3 lead in the third quarter, finished 14-for-27 for 190 yards. He also ran 12 times for 88 yards.

David Montgomery ran 15 times for 67 yards, while Herbert finished with 75 yards on 7 carries.

Pettis (4 catches, 84 yards) and Mooney (7-68) caught 11 of Fields' 14 completions.

The Bears' next game is at New England on Monday, Oct. 24.