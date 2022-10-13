3 and Out: Missed opportunities cost Bears in primetime loss to Washington Commanders

Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. fumbles a punt in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The Commanders recovered the ball. Associated Press

Darnell Mooney's catch on fourth-and-goal in the final minute was ruled just short of the goal line, and the Bears fell 12-7 to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Here's what you need to know:

Three moments that mattered

1. Inches: On fourth-and-goal to decide the game, Mooney's catch was ruled just outside of the pylon with 30 seconds left. The pass from Justin Fields initially crossed the goal line, but Mooney bobbled it. While gaining control, his momentum carried him back out of the end zone.

2. Run, Justin, run: After Washington missed a field goal with 1:49 left, the Bears had a prayer to possibly win. Fields somehow found room for a 39-yard scramble to set them up inside the 10-yard-line. It's the type of electric run that will keep fans tuning in.

3. Disaster: With 8:06 left in the fourth quarter, Velus Jones Jr. muffed a punt. Washington recovered at the Bears' 5-yard-line and eventually scored a touchdown on Brian Robinson Jr.'s rush. The two-point conversion was no good to keep it 12-7 Washington with 12:07 left.

Three things that worked

1. Scramble away: At this point, the usual consistent factor for this Bears offense is Fields improvising on the run. He did so again, when he could, on Thursday and was effective there. The question is: What can the Bears actually execute consistently well?

2. Welcome back: Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who missed two weeks with a quad injury, was not challenged much in the passing game. It isn't a surprise, as most teams have not traditionally targeted Johnson. The Bears defense can be suspect, but Johnson usually is not. His availability is important moving forward.

3. Dante Pettis: Pettis is not a top-level threat for this offense, but the wide receiver started to emerge a bit in a unit needing someone beyond Darnell Mooney. Pettis, who had a big drop last week, came through with three catches and a touchdown.

Three things that didn't

1. Keeping QB1 clean: The deficiencies on the offensive line are pretty clear, and Fields took his fair number of shots Thursday. He appeared to battle through all of that, and while it demonstrates a high pain tolerance, it doesn't bode particularly well long-term. Fields needs to be kept healthy, no matter what. It was not a five-star performance for the five up front.

2. Missed opportunities: The Bears were in the red zone twice in the first half, but came up empty on both. Running back Khalil Herbert was stuffed on fourth-and-goal and Fields was intercepted on a fluke ball off a helmet. That's arguably, at best, a 10- or 14-point swing they couldn't convert. Instead, they trailed 3-0 at the half. And how about that Mooney catch at the end?

3. Someone had to score: On Washington's final drive of the first half, two defensive penalties aided what turned into a field goal for the Commanders to take a 3-0 halftime lead. Earlier on the drive, Curtis Samuel dropped a likely touchdown on a pass from Carson Wentz in the middle of the field. Penalties add up, no matter how seemingly suspect.

What's next?

The Bears visit the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football on Oct. 24. Kickoff is 7:15 p.m.