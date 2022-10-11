Girls volleyball: Glenbard West wins showdown at Lyons, clinches share of 1st WSC Silver title since 2016

Glenbard West reacts to winning the girls varsity volleyball game between Lyons Township and Glenbard West on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in LaGrange, IL. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local

Glenbard West's Breccan Scheck (16) reacts to a point during the girls varsity volleyball game between Lyons Township and Glenbard West on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in LaGrange, IL. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local

Glenbard West's Avery Herbert (8) spikes the ball during the girls varsity volleyball game between Lyons Township and Glenbard West on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in LaGrange, IL. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local

Glenbard West's Marin Johnson (10) spikes the ball across the net during the girls varsity volleyball game between Lyons Township and Glenbard West on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in LaGrange, IL. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local

Glenbard West's head coach Dan Scott talks to the team during the girls varsity volleyball game between Lyons Township and Glenbard West on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in LaGrange, IL. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local

Glenbard West's Marin Johnson (10) serves during the girls varsity volleyball game between Lyons Township and Glenbard West on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in LaGrange, IL. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local

Glenbard West's Haydon Green (1) serves during the girls varsity volleyball game between Lyons Township and Glenbard West on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in LaGrange, IL. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local

Glenbard West's Penelope Vilkama (4) receives a serve during the girls varsity volleyball game between Lyons Township and Glenbard West on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in LaGrange, IL. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local

After a disappointing loss, Glenbard West girls volleyball players had their spirits lifted during practice Friday when coach Dan Scott unveiled a box of new pink socks.

Wearing them Tuesday, the Hilltoppers impressively took the final step to their first West Suburban Conference Silver title since 2016.

They clinched a share by defeating defending champion Lyons Township 25-16, 25-22 in La Grange and on the Lions' Senior Night.

"I feel like we were really prepared and I trusted my teammates so much," senior setter Haydon Green said.

"Everyone was really ready and everyone just did their best and that's what we needed."

Glenbard West (18-9, 5-0 in Silver) can take the title outright by beating Proviso West Oct. 18.

The Hilltoppers have several varsity returnees but used only three seniors in beating the Lions (21-4, 4-1) -- Green, libero Demi Carpio and defensive specialist Liz Murray, both four-year varsity players.

"I think (the key is) our discipline. No one in the entire program across all ages questions how hard we work, what time we start," Green said. "It's the little things that really shows. If we all work as hard, we can all play at the same level."

Extensive scouting also helped. Green had 23 assists as juniors Breccan Scheck and Avery Herbert (seven kills each) and Marin Johnson (six kills, 10 service points) led the effective offense. Carpio had 12 assists and five service points and junior Penny Vilkema added five digs.

Glenbard West finished with 27 kills and just four attack errors. Halfway through the second set, the Hilltoppers had 23 kills with one error.

"We were laser focused. We came in ready to win this conference championship," said Scott, the first-year head coach after being assistant to longtime coach Pete Mastandrea.

"We knew the (Silver) history. We struggled against them last year. It definitely had a bigger significance to our girls. And we also wanted to prove something after the Willowbrook loss (25-23, 25-20 last Thursday)."

LT senior and Georgetown recruit Kamryn Lee-Caracci had 11 kills and 11 digs. Other standouts were Abby Markworth (27 assists, seven digs), Grace Turner (seven kills), Grace Brennan (seven kills) and Kiley Mahoney (14 digs).

The Lions won their last Silver match Oct. 4 at York after facing two match points. Hampered by as many attack errors as kills into the second set, they nearly staged another rally after trailing 19-11.

"I wish that we turned it on significantly sooner. An unfortunate turn of events but Glenbard West deserved to win that match," LT coach Jill Bober said.

"We did not demonstrate that we are worthy of the conference title. They played very consistent and we were completely error-ridden. I would take consistent volleyball any day."

With Brennan serving, the Lions tied the second set 22-22 on a Lee-Caracci kill and Markworth-Turner block following a great dig by Maggie Kachmarik.

But Scheck scored off serve receive and Herbert served the final two points. Scheck had another kill with a sideline tip directly from a Carpio dig and secured match point with a solo block as the Lions tried to get a third hit over the net.

Out since late August with an ankle injury, Scheck returned in time for the Hilltoppers' only three-set Silver match Oct. 8 against Oak Park-River Forest.

"She's easily our top 2, 3 hitter along with her presence in the block," Scott said. "It was great to have her back because it opens it up for our outsides too."

Perhaps it's just coincidence that those pink socks to heighten breast cancer awareness have the brand name Viktory.

"Starting now, we wear these every game," Carpio said.

"It was fun to see serve receive excel today, especially from the downfall Thursday," Murray said. "To see the flip of the switch and how we picked it up was just crazy."