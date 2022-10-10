Girls volleyball / Top 20

Girls volleyball

Team Comment

1. Barrington 26-1 No. 1 seed at 4A Warren sectional

2. Naperville North 23-3 No. 3 seed at 4A Plainfield North sectional

3. Benet 24-2 No. 1 seed at 4A Plainfield North sectional

4. Huntley 21-4 No. 2 seed at 4A Harlem sectional

5. Willowbrook 25-2 No. 1 seed at 4A Proviso West sectional

6. St. Charles North 25-8 No. 1 seed at 4A Harlem sectional

7. IC Catholic Prep 21-1 No. 1 seed in 2A Christ the King sectional

8. St. Charles East 20-4 No. 2 seed at 4A Proviso West sectional

9. Libertyville 22-5 No. 3 seed at 4A Warren sectional

10. Metea Valley 20-7 No. 2 seed at 4A Plainfield North sectional

11. Vernon Hills 22-3 No. 1 seed in 3A Vernon Hills sectional

12. Warren 23-9 No. 4 seed at 4A Warren sectional

13. Hersey 16-6 No. 5 seed at 4A Warren sectional

14. Lake Zurich 16-7 No. 6 seed at 4A Warren sectional

15. Stevenson 22-9 No. 7 seed at 4A Warren sectional

16. Glenbard West 17-0 No. 3 seed at 4A Proviso West sectional

17. St. Viator 17-6 No. 2 seed in 3A Vernon Hills sectional

18. Lake Park 20-8 No. 3 seed at 4A Fremd sectional

19. York 19-8 No. 4 seed at 4A Proviso West sectional

20. Montini 14-11 No. 3 seed in 2A Christ the King sectional

Others to watch: Wheaton North 19-10, Kaneland 20-4, Neuqua Valley 17-12, Fremd 13-9, St. Francis 16-11, Wheaton Warrenville South 14-12, Bartlett 19-8, Timothy Christian 21-5