Cubs' Hoyer stresses "intelligent spending," which may not fit top free agents

Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer speaks at a press conference in Chicago, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Speaking for the first time since Chicago completed its second straight losing season, Hoyer talked Monday about building on the team's 40-31 finish. Associated Press

While promising to aggressively build a playoff contender, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer emphasized intelligent spending when he met with reporters Monday at Wrigley Field.

The problem is, adding star players in MLB usually requires an illogical appropriation of funds.

There's been a focus all year on the Cubs possibly chasing one (or more) of the four potential free agent shortstops: Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson.

Keep in mind, when a free agent shortstop switched teams last year, Texas gave Corey Seager $325 million over 10 years. Seager made the all-star team, but the Rangers didn't come close to making the playoffs.

Paying Seager $31.5 million at age 37 in 2031 doesn't seem to qualify as a smart business plan. But how else will the Cubs add star power?

"The nature of baseball contracts is challenging that way, because we've all seen contracts of certain lengths that can really bog a team down," Hoyer said. "You can get caught up in transactions that feel really good in the short term and don't make long-term sense.

"So those are the ones we'll avoid, but we do want to be aggressive to capture that momentum (from late this season), to fill the holes on the team we know we have."

If a player does merit a hefty contract offer that makes sense in the long-run, Hoyer believes the resources are available. The Cubs payroll dropped from top-five in MLB to middle of the pack during the past two years.

"You want autonomy to make right decisions," Hoyer said. "If I present a plan to Tom (Ricketts) to do something like that, I know I have his support."

Hoyer talked about wanting to build a team capable of multiyear playoff runs. The depth in the Cubs farm system is better than it's been in decades, so that's a good start. But to contend next year, they'll need help on offense, more power, some veteran bullpen arms and maybe additional starting pitchers.

"We have to be a quicker-strike offense than we were," he said. "The best teams in baseball blow people out. You've got to be able to score runs in bunches."

Additional power could come from the minors, where first baseman Matt Mervis and outfielder Alexander Canario both hit more than 35 home runs this year. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is a free agent, but that move feels like a longshot for the Cubs.

Regarding the pending free-agency of catcher Willson Contreras, Hoyer said the Cubs will definitely make a qualifying offer and have started a dialogue for contract talks. Whether that means there's a chance Contreras could return with a new long-term deal is anyone's guess.

Starting pitching was a strength during the second half of the season, but Hoyer said he's always looking for more. He mentioned interest in bringing back veterans Drew Smyly and Wade Miley.

"We're actively looking for quality innings, pitchers we feel like we can work with and potentially make better," he said. "We're far from done when it comes to building a pitching staff, especially in the bullpen."

As usual, Hoyer had nice things to say about manager David Ross, who completed his third season on a high note: The Cubs went 39-31 after the all-star break.

"I haven't been around many people in my life that are as good as he is at creating a culture, not just a fun culture, which I think he does, but also a culture of accountability," Hoyer said. "I thought the job he did in the second half was really special."

A strong finish usually doesn't mean much when the next season begins. For the Cubs, it seemed to speak well for the state of the pitching staff, with Marcus Stroman, Justin Steele and possibly rookie Hayden Wesneski ready to roll in the spring.

"There's a real sense of momentum in this building right now because of the way we played in the second half," Hoyer said. "Ultimately we have to build on that momentum. That's going to be the focus of this offseason.

"We absolutely want to compete next year. We want to build something stable, something lasting and that's the lens we're going to view our transactions this winter."

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports