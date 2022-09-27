White Sox lose seventh straight game; Anderson done for season

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn watches as Minnesota Twins' Matt Wallner, rear, runs the bases on his two run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo argues with home plate umpire Jansen Visconti, right, in the sixth inning of a baseball game with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Crash, and burn.

That is the White Sox right now as they stumble to the finish line in the most disappointing season in recent memory.

On the field and on the roster, the losses continue to mount.

Opening a three-game series Tuesday night against the Twins -- another team on the outs -- the Sox were held to 2 hits and fell to Minnesota 4-0.

The overwhelming choice to repeat as AL Central champions, the White Sox (76-78) have lost seven straight and were eliminated from the division race on Sunday by Cleveland.

Against the Twins, the Sox struck out 14 times against starter Bailey Ober and two relievers.

"It hard to win games when you don't score runs," said acting manager Miguel Cairo, who was ejected in the sixth inning for arguing with third-base umpire Brennan Miller. "I don't think it was the effort or anything like that, we didn't hit."

Lance Lynn started for the White Sox and allowed 4 runs on 10 hits and 1 walk in 5 innings.

While rumors swirl that manager Tony La Russa is not going to be back next season, the Sox officially announced shortstop Tim Anderson is done for the year.

La Russa has been away from the White Sox since Aug. 30 with a heart issue.

Anderson has been out since early August after having surgery on his left middle finger.

The all-star shortstop was hoping to play in last week's series against the Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, which was meaningful before Cleveland won the first game and went on to complete a three-game sweep.

"I definitely want to be out there for that," Anderson said last week. "We are talking about my career, so I have to be smart and it's a hand injury so you definitely want to be smart about that for sure."

Given the length of his inactivity and the Sox's current standing, it makes sense for Anderson to shut down for the rest of the season.

"That's the best thing for him," Cairo said. "You don't want him to reinjure the hand. He's still doing a lot of work and treatment but we need to get it 100% for next year."

Cairo also indicated starting pitcher Michael Kopech is done for the season.

Kopech (5-9, 3.54 ERA) hasn't pitched since Sept. 13 and he's been dealing with shoulder and knee discomfort.