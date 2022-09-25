White Sox eliminated in AL Central after 4-1 loss to Tigers

Detroit Tigers first baseman Harold Castro, right, is forced out at home plate as White Sox catcher Seby Zavala, left, throws to first base to complete a double play during the sixth inning Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers left fielder Victor Reyes (22) hits an RBI-double against the White Sox during the seventh inning Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada (10) gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tyler Alexander (70) throws the ball against the White Sox during the first inning Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) throws the ball against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers center fielder Riley Greene (31) catches a ball hit by White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn during the fourth inning Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Dylan Cease pitched six scoreless innings, but the White Sox bullpen got tagged and the South Siders were eliminated in the AL Central with a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth and Chicago's sixth straight loss clinched the division for Cleveland. The Guardians held a big lead in the ninth inning of their game at Texas when the clinching became official.

The White Sox, who won the AL Central last season in their first year under manager Tony La Russa, slipped to 76-77. La Russa hasn't run the team since last August because of a medical issue, and Miguel Cairo has been the acting manager.

Andrew Chafin (2-3) pitched a scoreless inning for Detroit. Gregory Soto got his 28th save.

Schoop singled off Kendall Graveman (3-4) for a 2-1 lead. Jeimer Candelario added an RBI single and another run scored on a wild pitch.

Cease, a Cy Young Award candidate, allowed four hits, struck out five and walked three. He is 14-7 and lowered his ERA to 2.06, second best in the majors to Houston's Justin Verlander at 1.82.

Yoán Moncada homered for Chicago.

Tigers center fielder Riley Greene made a pair of highlight catches. He denied Andrew Vaughn of a homer with a leaping grab over the wall in the fourth. Greene also took an extra-base hit away from Adam Engel with a running catch before banging into the wall in the third.

Harold Castro had three hits for the last-place Tigers, who have won five of six and finished 7-12 against Chicago.

Castro hit a ground-rule double off Cease with two outs in the first when a security guard down the right-field line attempted to field the ball, which bounced off his glove.

Victor Reyes doubled off White Sox reliever Reynaldo Lopez to tie it at 1 in the seventh.

Moncada homered on Tyler Alexander's first pitch in the fourth for a 1-0 lead, ending Alexander's streak of 10 consecutive scoreless innings.

Cease escaped bases-loaded jams twice. Javier Báez fouled out to the catcher on Cease's first pitch to end the fifth after a double and two walks.

Detroit also loaded the bases with two singles and a hit batter in the sixth before Cease got a 5-2-3 double play and a flyout to end the inning.

Alexander gave up a run and four hits in six innings.

Trainer's room

Tigers: DH Miguel Cabrera had the day off. He remains at 1,843 RBIs, 13th all time, and 3,082 hits, 24th overall.

White Sox: 1B José Abreu and DH Eloy Jiménez were out of the lineup for rest. "I think it was May the last (off day) he got," Cairo said about Abreu. "He's been playing so hard for us, he needed a day. Eloy has been playing every single game too. He needs a day too."

Up next

Tigers: LHP Joey Wentz (2-2, 3.13 ERA) will take the mound Tuesday against Kansas City and RHP Zack Greinke (4-9, 4.21).

White Sox: RHP Lance Lynn (7-6, 4.02) is scheduled for Tuesday at Minnesota, which will start RHP Bailey Ober (1-3, 3.71).