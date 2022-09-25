Roquan Smith's big day ends with pick that leads to Bears' game-winning FG

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, right, is tackled by Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) after intercepting a pass during the second half Sunday in Chicago. Associated press

Bears LB Roquan Smith capped off an impressive performance with a late fourth-quarter interception and set Cairo Santos up for a game-winning, 30-yard field goal that beat the Houston Texans 23-20 at Soldier Field on Sunday.

With just over a minute remaining and Houston facing a third-and-1 from its own 26, Smith stepped in front of a pass intended for Rex Burkhead and returned it 18 yards to the Texans' 12-yard line.

Santos' kick sailed through the uprights and improved the Bears' record to 2-1. The Texans fell to 0-2-1.

Smith made a whopping 16 tackles on the day.

The Bears lost RB David Montgomery (ankle/knee) and WR Byron Pringle (quad) to injuries in the first quarter. Neither returned.

Backup RB Khalil Herbert ran for 157 yards on 20 carries, and the Bears finished with 281 yards on the ground on 40 attempts.

Justin Fields had another rough day passing, completing just 8 of 17 passes for 106 yards.

The Bears took an early 10-0 lead on a 47-yard field goal by Cairo Santos and an 11-yard run by Herbert. The Bears gained 111 yards on their first 9 rush attempts, with 29 coming on a scramble by Fields and 41 coming on an end around by WR Equanimeous St. Brown.

The Texans fought back, however, thanks to a big half from RB Dameon Pierce. The rookie piled up 63 rushing yards on 11 attempts, and his 1-yard TD run midway through the second quarter gave Houston a 14-13 lead.

Fields was just 4-of-11 passing for 45 yards with an interception in the first half. He also ran five times for 47 yards.

The Bears will play at the New York Giants in Week 4. The Giants (2-0) host the Cowboys on Monday night.