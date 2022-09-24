Bears-Texans game may come down to which team runs ball better

Of all the comments made about Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith returning to face his former team Sunday at Soldier Field, none rang more true than those of defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

First, Williams lavished praised upon Smith: "I would just say, 'respect (and) admiration.' Love that he's a head coach in the NFL again."

Aw. What a Lovie, eh, lovely sentiment.

But then came the hammer.

"At the end of the day, I would say this: He's the opponent across the field and he's trying to come into our house to take what we have," Williams said. "We're going to do everything that we can to make sure that he goes away with a frown on his face."

Smith had an interesting nine-year run as head coach of the Bears. After taking over for Dick Jauron in 2004, Smith was named AP Coach of the Year next season, then led the Bears to only their second Super Bowl appearance in 2006.

Smith would take only one other Bears team to the playoffs, the 2010 squad that lost to Green Bay in the NFC championship, 21-14.

He was fired after the 2012 campaign after racking up the third most wins (81) in franchise history behind only George Halas (318) and Mike Ditka (106). Dave Wannstedt is fourth with 40.

Asked if he has fond memories of his days with Bears, Smith said: "Absolutely. I get a chance to have my dream job here (in Texas) based on starting there. Lot of great times.

"We still have a home there. Friends. My wife's from Chicago. So all positive (and) appreciative of everything that happened ... during my time there."

After a short stint as head coach of the Bucs, Smith was hired to lead the Fighting Illini in March 2016. The hiring failed to elevate Illinois' program as Smith went just 17-39 in five seasons.

Smith now coaches the rebuilding Texans, who tied the Colts 20-20 in their opener then fell 16-9 at Denver last week.

With breezy weather expected, this game could come down to who runs the ball better.

And if that's the case, the Bears could be in trouble.

Williams' defense ranks last in rushing yards allowed (379) and may be without linebacker Roquan Smith (hip) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad). Both are questionable. Linebacker Matthew Adams has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

If Smith can't go, watch for Lake Zurich grad Jack Sanborn to get the start.

Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce isn't a household name, but he flashed plenty of speed and power against the Broncos last week. Houston also uses nine-year veteran Rex Burkhead.

"They're dead last?" Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil said when told of where the Bears rank vs. the run. " (Heck) yeah, we're licking our chops."

Offensively, the Bears will try to prove their second-half success against the Packers was no fluke. David Montgomery carried 10 times for 89 yards, and Khalil Herbert had 2 rushes for 33 yards in the final 30 minutes.

Denver certainly beat up Houston on the ground last week as Jamaal Williams ran 15 times for 75 yards and Melvin Gordon added 10 carries for 47 yards.

We're still waiting to see Justin Fields get the passing game on track, but given the forecast, that may have to wait until Week 4 against the Giants.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy -- confident that things are trending in the right direction -- loved how players handled themselves after three straight three-and-outs vs. the Packers.

"That was to me so impressive how they stuck together," Getsy said. "I've been on a lot of sidelines that when you go three-and-out that many times in a row, things get weird, right? Those guys were tough. ...

"It was about, how can we get better the next play? And how we're ready to roll. We got the right kind of men in that room.

"I'm excited to see what's next for them."

If what's next is a dominant performance, then Williams' goal of putting that frown on Smith's face will most assuredly come true.