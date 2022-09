Vaughn's first grand slam helps White Sox beat Tigers 11-5

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Tanner Banks throws against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Vince Velasquez throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter singles against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, left, forces out Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson out at second base in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers's Javier Baez slides home on a sacrifice fly fby Jeimer Candelario in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez waves in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn bats in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. Associated Press

DETROIT -- Andrew Vaughn hit his first career grand slam and the White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 11-5 on Sunday.

Eloy Jiménez and AJ Pollock also connected as the Sox won for the third time in four games. Jiménez finished with 3 hits and 3 RBIs, and Gavin Sheets had 2 hits and 2 RBIs.

The White Sox are trying to catch AL Central-leading Cleveland, but they are running out of time. They trailed the Guardians by 4½ games heading into play on Sunday.

The Sox host Cleveland on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series.

The White Sox improved to 12-4 against the last-place Tigers in the season series. The teams play again next weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The reigning AL Central champions grabbed control with 5 runs in the fifth. Sheets snapped a tie with a bases-loaded walk against Drew Hutchison (2-9), and Vaughn made it 7-2 when he drove a 1-2 slider from James Foley deep to left-center for his team-high 17th homer.

The White Sox (76-71) have recorded 31 homers in their last 19 games. They are 27-5 when they hit at least 2 homers.

The Tigers rallied in the sixth. Jimmy Lambert replaced Jose Ruiz with the bases loaded and no outs, and then brought home a run when he issued a four-pitch walk to Kerry Carpenter.

But Lambert retired the next three batters. Eric Haase popped out, Jeimer Candelario hit a sacrifice fly and pinch-hitter Harold Castro struck out swinging.

Chicago then got 3 runs in the seventh. With Jose Abreu aboard after a leadoff walk, Jimenez greeted Garrett Hill with a 450-foot drive to straightaway center.

Jimenez added an RBI double in the eighth. He is 17 for 43 with five homers and 16 RBIs over the last 11 games.

Willi Castro hit a two-run homer for Detroit in the first, and Javier Baez added a solo shot in the eighth. Baez was back in the lineup at designated hitter after dealing with swelling in his knee after an awkward play at the plate Friday.

Hutchison was charged with 6 runs and 7 hits in 4 2/3 innings in front of a crowd of 14,435. He has just one win in his last 13 starts.

Sox right-hander Vince Velasquez allowed 2 runs and 3 hits in 4 innings in his first start since June 9. Velasquez was pressed into action because Johnny Cueto is dealing with an illness.

Tanner Banks (2-0) pitched 3 innings for the win.

Roster move:

The White Sox placed reliever Joe Kelly on the family medical leave list. Banks was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Trainer's room:

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (hand) was held out of the lineup as a precaution. Acting manager Miguel Cairo said the team hopes Robert could return Tuesday.

Right-handed starting pitcher Michael Kopech (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day IL on Saturday, said he was shut down as a precaution and hopes to return before the end of the season.