Girls volleyball / Top 20

Team Comment

1. Barrington 12-0 Horwath averaging 3.5 kills a set

2. Willowbrook 13-2 Beat Conant in 2 to win Leyden invite

3. Huntley 6-0 Strong start; schedule picks up soon

4. Benet 8-1 Lost 3-setter to St. Charles East

5. Metea Valley 12-3 Big game Monday night vs. Benet

6. Lake Park 10-1 Avenged only loss to St. Charles East

7. St. Charles East 7-2 Saints looking good in Kull's final season

8. St. Charles North 8-4 Fr. Burgdorf drawing elite comparisons

9. Fremd 7-1 Vikings' newcomers playing well

10. IC Catholic Prep 8-0 Key upcoming matches include Lyons

11. Naperville North 7-2 Already five tight 3-set matches in first 9

12. St. Viator 8-1 Only loss in 3 sets to 5-9 Carmel

13. York 12-3 Trapp averaging 3-plus kills per set

14. Stevenson 13-5 All five losses in 3 sets

15. Wheaton North 11-4 Fender already has 21 aces

16. Neuqua Valley 6-2 Should challenge for DVC

17. Libertyville 10-4 Lost to Stevenson in 2, Fremd in 3

18. Glenbard West 9-6 Took Benet to 3 sets

19. WW South 6-6 Tigers host annual invite this weekend

20. Montini 6-5 Killer schedule so far