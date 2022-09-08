Report: La Russa could be back with White Sox early next week

The White Sox still haven't provided any official update on Tony La Russa, but the 77-year-old manager is reportedly close to returning to the dugout.

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, La Russa "is going to be OK" and he could be back with the Sox Tuesday when they open a two-game homestand against the Rockies.

La Russa is also hoping to be in Oakland on Sunday when the Athletics retire Dave Stewart's uniform number.

The White Sox open a four-game series against the Athletics tonight.

A Hall of Famer, La Russa managed the A's from 1986-95 and Stewart was the 1989 World Series MVP.

La Russa has been away from the White Sox since Aug. 30 due to a medical issue. He was examined in Chicago and has been undergoing additional testing in Arizona.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo has drawn rave reviews while going 6-3 as the Sox's acting manager.