Girls volleyball: Staniskis powers Benet over Nazareth

Gabi Staniskis played sparingly for Benet as a junior, and played a position on Tuesday that she hadn't played all season -- or for her club team.

She sure didn't look the part.

Staniskis, a 6-foot-1 senior who plays right side hitter for Sports Performance, and Benet up until now, looked right at home at outside hitter.

Staniskis powered home a match-high nine kills, the ninth coming at match point, as Benet remained unbeaten with a 25-18, 25-20 win over visiting Nazareth in East Suburban Catholic Conference action.

"I tried to work really hard during club season so I could come back and be as much of an asset as possible to help the team, especially with this being my senior year," Staniskis said. "I want to make a mark this year."

Staniskis certainly stands out in what aspect on this particular Benet team -- her age. The Redwings (7-0) fielded one of the youngest Benet teams head coach Brad Baker has ever had last year, and they're still quite young.

Benet starts a sophomore at setter (Audrey Asleson) and libero (Aniya Warren), with 6-foot-4 freshman Lynney Tarnow one of the middles on a Redwings' team with just five seniors. It's a work in progress, despite Benet's early-season success, and could be for a while. The Redwings played two setters Tuesday, freshman Ellie Stiernagle coming off the bench, and substituted liberally at various points.

"We're still trying to figure out what the best lineup is, still trying to move people around," Baker said. "There is nothing wrong with that, and we're not afraid to do that. We definitely saw some good things tonight, and where we can be better."

Staniskis was one of those good things.

Switched to outside, in part, so Benet could move other players around to improve its block, Staniskis came out strong with four kills in the first set. Then, in the second, Staniskis had a key kill when Nazareth had closed a six-point margin to 20-18.

"I thought she was a bright spot. She definitely had some good swings, first time playing over there," Baker said. "When you make changes, sometimes it's a combination of things. We have some size and we're trying to become a better blocking team, trying to shut down some left-side attackers. First few matches we have not done that and we're trying to figure out a way to do that, moving [6-foot-4 Xavier recruit] Annie [Eschenbach] over there."

Ava Novak had eight kills, Eschenbach and Tarnow three each, Asleson 20 assists, Warren nine digs and Peyton Turner eight for Benet.

Lauren Salata had five kills, Victoria Sarin four kills and Emily Risley three kills and a block for Nazareth.

The Roadrunners themselves were playing with an adjusted lineup, not out of choice. Nazareth was down three players, one of which -- junior setter Ella Jucovics -- went home sick around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"She allows [Clemson recruit] Kitty [Sandt] and Lauren to hit, using her as another setter," Nazareth coach Melissa Vandrey said. "Considering all of that, I thought the girls did a great job against a really good team. It's been a learning process."

Indeed, Nazareth graduated five seniors off last year's Class 3A state championship team. Star setter and hitter Katie Hurta is now at Indiana, libero Gillian Grimes at Michigan State.

The Roadrunners have been tested in the early season with tough matches against Lyons, Montini and now Benet, and at the Plainfield tournament. But they showed the grit and energy in rallying in both sets Tuesday that should help them when the Class 3A tournament rolls around later this fall.

"A lot of new players just to the team in general," Vandrey said. "They're getting there. We've been focusing on the process. We need to be good in October and November."

Benet, likewise, is getting there, but showed Tuesday even in victory there is still work to do. The Redwings had significant leads of 22-12 in the first set and 19-13 in the second, but in both Nazareth crept back in.

"I think the biggest thing we need to work on as a team is just staying consistent throughout the sets, starting strong and keeping a good rhythm no matter who we play, whether it's a stronger or weaker opponent," Staniskis said. "Undefeated so far, we're definitely still working on team chemistry in practice. I think it's getting better every day."