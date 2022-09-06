Boys soccer: Sieg's late goal lifts Hersey past Rolling Meadows

Hersey kept its perfect start in division play with a hard fought 1-0 victory Tuesday night over visiting Rolling Meadows at Roland Goins Stadium in Arlington Heights.

With this intense MSL East contest drawing ever closer to overtime, senior Charlie Sieg steered in his spot-kick six minutes from time to help the Huskies (3-1-0, 2-0-0) earn three important points. Hersey handed the Mustangs their first defeat in league play after their season-opening 2-0 victory over Schaumburg.

"I sent the ball into the box from the left side, and from where I was (it) looked like it went off of a player from Rolling Meadows (and) it couldn't happen at a better time," said Sieg, whose club with the win takes home the coveted Cardinal Cup.

The Cardinal Cup commemorates Arlington High School, which closed in 1984, sending students to Hersey, Prospect and Rolling Meadows (2-2-0, 1-1-0).

Last year was the first year these three clubs played for the Cup, with Prospect taking home the traveling trophy.

By virtue of their 1-0 victory over Prospect last week, the Huskies will now hold the Cup until next season.

"This was a big win in the division, as well as for the Cardinal Cup, but we all know we have to continue to work hard because it's a long season. Anything can happen from here on out," said Sieg.

"It's a tough early season loss, but there will be a lot of games and points for us to pick up along the way," said Mustangs senior Joe Salemi.

"We have a super young team (who) is talented, but we just need to play more games together to improve and learn how to play with each other at this level."

With senior Charlie Shiffman and his teammate, junior Danny Duray, winning the aerial battle for the Huskies -- and Oscar Chlopek, Paco Ramirez, Alex Kociubinski and Salemi doing their part to inspire the Mustangs' attack -- this game was played evenly until the very end when Sieg struck the game-winner.

"It wasn't a pretty game to watch, but to come away with three points in this game was big for us," said Duray.

Next up for the Huskies is an away game at Palatine on Thursday, while the Mustangs open tournament play on Thursday at the Hampshire Invite.