Lynn throws gem, White Sox cool off Mariners with 3-2 win

White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Mariners during the second inning Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus hits a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Mariners on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws against the Mariners during the first inning Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

At this late stage of the season, the Mariners are usually well out of the playoff race.

It's been 20 years since Seattle last made it to the postseason, the longest drought in MLB.

When the White Sox opened a three-game series at T-Mobile Park Monday, the Mariners were the hottest team in baseball with a seven-game winning streak and they're in great shape in the wild-card race.

The Sox have warmed up as well, and they kept the surge going with a 3-2 win over Seattle in a game that definitely had a playoff feel.

"It's nice to come to Seattle and at least get the first one, the first game," acting manager Miguel Cairo said after the White Sox (68-67) won for the fifth time in their last six games. "That team is pretty good. They've got good hitters, good pitching. To get the first win is awesome. Really good win."

Another strong start from Lance Lynn helped the Sox stay right in the thick of the AL Central race. AJ Pollock hit a solo home run off Mariners starter Marco Gonzales in the second inning and Elvis Andrus followed with a 2-run shot in the third.

Lynn allowed 1 unearned run on 3 hits and 1 walk over 7 innings and his 11 strikeouts were just one short of his career high.

The right-hander was able to take advantage of the afternoon start in Seattle.

"The shadows were great for me," Lynn said. "When you have shadows you have to attack because your cutter and sinker are going to work, too. Anything that moves late. And through the shadows it will be tough for them to pick up."

Lynn retired the last 17 hitters he faced before turning it over to the bullpen.

"Ever since he came back from the (knee) injury, he has been getting better and better and better making his pitches and just pitching," Cairo said. "He is our horse among the starting pitchers."

The Mariners came close to coming back against closer Liam Hendriks in the ninth inning, scoring 1 run on 2 hits and a walk.

With runners on second and third with two outs, Hendriks struck out pinch-hitter Adam Frazier on three pitches to earn his 30th save.

Before the game the White Sox reinstated third baseman Yoan Moncada and left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer from the injured list.

Moncada was out since Aug. 26 with a strained left hamstring. He's expected to be back in the starting lineup Tuesday night against Seattle.

Bummer has been out since early June with a left lat strain.

To clear roster spots, outfielders Adam Haseley and Mark Payton were optioned to Class AAA Charlotte.

Center fielder Luis Robert, who has been dealing with a sprained left wrist, made his first start since Aug. 25 and went 0-for-4.