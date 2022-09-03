Surging Sheets trying to secure regular shift in White Sox's lineup

Gavin Sheets watches his 3-run homer run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer during Tuesday's game. After a slow start to the season, the right fielde on his swing at Class AAA Charlotte, rejoined the White Sox and started doing damage from the left side of the plate. Associated Press

For Gavin Sheets, it's first things first.

Helping the White Sox slog their way into the playoffs is the current objective.

Securing a spot on next year's roster comes next.

Ideally, the 26-year-old outfielder accomplishes both goals.

After making the Sox's roster out of spring training, Sheets was hoping to build off his promising rookie year and be a key contributor from the start of the season to the end.

In early June, he was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte when his hitting line dipped to .204./.268/.328.

Sheets wasn't happy with the demotion but knew he needed to work on his approach at the plate.

"I was in between pitches, missing a lot of fastballs I usually do damage on," Sheets said. "Missing a couple of hanging sliders. I feel like I've kind of calmed down at the plate, gotten smoother a little bit, softened out. I've been able to catch a couple of breaking balls out in front and I've been under control.

"That's the biggest thing. Feeling calm at the plate and not rushing, not feeling jerky."

After spending two weeks getting his swing together at Charlotte, Sheets rejoined the White Sox and started looking much more like the hitter that had 11 home runs and 34 RBI in 54 games last year.

In August, Sheets ranked fourth in the American League with a .359 batting average, fifth with a .621 slugging percentage, sixth with a 1.005 OPS and 12th with 18 RBI.

"Just a lot of aggressive swings," he said. "Taking good swings at the right pitches. Using the whole field. Just swinging with confidence."

Acting manager Miguel Cairo has noticed, and he's moved Sheets up to the cleanup spot.

"He's been swinging the bat really good," Cairo said. "He's showing he can be in there every day and he can help us. He's got some pop and he can hit. You've been seeing it and hopefully he stays there."

That's the goal for Sheets, for the rest of this season, 2023 and beyond.

Not only can he supply power for a team that has had trouble hitting home runs, Sheets is a left-handed bat and the Sox don't have many of those.

"Just getting the feeling back of catching the ball out in front and squaring a couple up goes a long way," he said. "There was the little tough stretch and then you get a good feeling, find the barrel a couple of times and it starts to get a little bit contagious. Nice to get that feeling again."

Sheets would like to get a better feel for power on the road. He's hit 12 home runs this season and they've all been at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"I don't know, I've got to mix some in on the road," Sheets said. "Thank goodness I'm hitting some here. I'm very comfortable here, like hitting here, always have. Like to get some things going on the road, see if we can mix some of those in down the stretch."