Bears believe new defensive attitude toward turnovers will yield impressive results

Bears' Elijah Hicks, second from left, reacts with Jack Sanborn, second from right, after Hicks recovered a fumble on a punt return against the Seattle Seahawks. Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams believes the coaching staff's "fanatical" approach to turnovers will yield big results.

We all know how important the turnover battle is in the NFL.

Win it and you normally win the game.

There's no need to emphasize the point because every player understands this fact, right?

Wrong -- at least according to new Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

"We're fanatical about it," Williams said. "We just don't put it up on the wall and say, 'Hey, we're gonna get turnovers.'

"We work on it in practice. We work on it in individual (drills). We work on it in group work. We work on it in our team situations."

In the midst of all this work, the coaching staff is trying to make it fun for the players by posting a turnover scoreboard in the defensive room. Players are awarded points for forced fumbles, fumble recoveries, interceptions and tipped passes.

Elijah Hicks, Jaquan Brisker and Jack Sanborn have performed particularly well, said defensive lineman Trevis Gipson. Gipson laughed when it was pointed out that D-linemen are at a severe disadvantage to rack up points because they can't sack the quarterback.

Gipson's OK with that, though, because he loves seeing a linebacker or safety makes a play because the quarterback was under duress.

"We all work together as one," Gipson said. "We know if we get to the quarterback and cause a pressure or cause an overthrown pass and they get the glory for it -- it's still all good."

The Bears, who were second-to-last in turnover differential last season at minus-13, have been relatively inept at causing turnovers in recent years, amassing just 16 in 2021, 18 in 2020 and 19 in 2019.

In 2018, the Bears ranked No. 1 in the league with 36 turnovers, 27 of which were interceptions. Kyle Fuller (7) and Eddie Jackson (6) accounted for almost half of the INTs.

Not surprisingly, the Bears claimed the NFC North by going 12-4.

Williams steadfastly believes that the habits he's instilling will yield impressive results.

"We practice intensely," he said. "Our guys have taken the ball away in practice, so you expect that however you practice, that's how you'll play."

It was interesting to listen to Eddie Jackson speak on the subject of accountability Thursday. The veteran safety was adamant that new head coach Matt Eberflus is running a much tighter ship than what players are used to.

"This is first team I've ever been on in the NFL that works like this," said Jackson, who hasn't intercepted a pass since 2019. "The way we prepare is different. It's a whole different level."

So he could tell when guys were giving 90% effort before? Yep.

And some guys received preferential treatment?

Yep.

But not anymore.

"I feel like certain things would slide with certain people," Jackson said. "Right now it's nobody. ... doesn't matter if you're Year 6, Year 8, Year 1, Year 2. We've all got to come out there and continue to do the same thing.

"If I don't run to the ball, coach is going to get on me the same way he's gonna get on a rookie. There's no picking or choosing faces or people. ...

"And it's showing up."

The results may not come right away, but the Bears are high on Brisker and Kyler Gordon, two defensive backs selected in the second round of April's draft. They also expect a big season out of linebacker Roquan Smith, hope veteran LB Nicholas Morrow thrives in this system and believe Robert Quinn, Gipson and other D-linemen can consistently pressure the quarterback.

Add it all up and maybe the Bears -- under the tutelage of Williams -- can finally have a positive turnover differential for the first time in four years.

"He wants everything we've got. And even when we give him everything, he wants more," Gipson said.

"He's pushing us really hard and making sure we understand the HITS principle and what it's gonna take to have a chance to be a Super Bowl team. "