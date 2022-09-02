Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips plans to retire in February

Daily Herald File Photo

Chicago Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips plans to retire in late February after spending 40 seasons with the franchise.

The 65-year-old has worked in his present role since 1999. Phillips originally joined the Bears in 1983 as the team's controller, a position he held for four years. He then served as director of finance from 1987-93 and vice president of operations from 1993-99.

Phillips' decision to retire has been a few years in the making.

"Forty seasons is a long time," he said. "I'm very blessed and I love my job. But when COVID hit, it gave me time to reflect and think about what I want my future to be. I'm healthy, so there's no issue there, knock on wood. It was more just wanting to give myself the gift of time, to be able to enjoy my family and my friends.

"It's a demanding job; takes a lot of time, there's a lot of pressure. I just felt like it's time to hand the baton to somebody else."

Phillips is just the fourth president in the Bears' 102-year history, following George Halas, George "Mugs" Halas Jr. and Michael McCaskey.

Bears chairman George McCaskey announced in January that Phillips' responsibilities were changing to allow Phillips to focus on the team's acquisition of the former Arlington International Racecourse property and a potential stadium on the site.

Potential successors, according to the Athletic, may include Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications Scott Hagel and Senior Vice President and legal counsel Cliff Stein.

